Māori All Black and Blues Super Rugby youngster Cameron Suafoa has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer for the second time in his career.
In a statement released by the Blues, 27-year-old Suafoa said in March this year he’d “got the new nobody wants to hear” – that his cancer had come back.
“This last week, I’ve undergone a massive surgery to resect another tumour and gained some metalware in the process,” Suafoa said.
“A massive thank you to Andy Johnston, Christine Goh and Alpesh Patel for their dedicated care throughout this process, as well as the Sarcoma Foundation NZ.
“I’m also incredibly grateful for all the support I have felt through this journey from my friends, family and the Blues.”