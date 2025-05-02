All the action as the Blues host the Western Force at Eden Park.

Blues coach Vern Cotter has made a host of changes to his side as they prepare to welcome the Western Force to Eden Park on Friday night.

Hooker Ricky Riccitelli and tighthead prop Marcel Renata join Joshua Fusitu’a in the front row, while Laghlan McWhannell comes in at lock and Dalton Papali’i returns in the loose trio.

In the back line, Taufa Funaki starts at halfback with Beauden Barrett in the No 10 jersey. A.J. Lam pushes out to the left wing in Mark Tele’a’s absence, with Xavi Taele starting in the midfield and Stephen Perofeta returns at fullback.

Blues: 1. Joshua Fusitu’a 2. Ricky Riccitelli 3. Marcel Renata 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c) 6. Laghlan McWhannell 6. Anton Segner 7. Dalton Papali’i 8. Hoskins Sotutu 9. Taufa Funaki 10. Beauden Barrett 11. A.J. Lam 13. Rieko Ioane 14. Cole Forbes 15. Stephen Perofeta.

Bench: 16. Kurt Eklund 17. Mason Tupaea 18. Angus Ta’avao 19. Josh Beehre 20. Cam Christie 21. Adrian Choat 22. Sam Nock 23. Corey Evans.

Unavailable: Caleb Clarke (thigh), Reon Paul (shoulder), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season), Sam Darry (shoulder, season).

Force: 1. Ryan Coxon 2. Nic Dolly 3. Tom Robertson 4. Jeremy Williams (c) 5. Darcy Swain 6. Nick Champion de Crespigny 7. Carlo Tizzano 8. Reed Prinsep 9. Henry Robertson 10. Ben Donaldson 11. Mac Grealy 12. Hamish Stewart 13. Bayley Kuenzle 14. Harry Potter 15 Kurtley Beale.

Bench: 16. Albert Alcock 17. Atu Moli 18. Josh Smith 19. Josh Thompson 20. Will Harris 21. Nic White 22. Max Burey 23. George Poolman.

Unavailable: Vaiolini Ekuasi (shoulder), Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee, season), Harry Hoopert (knee, season), Tom Horton (head injury protocols), Brandon Paenga-Amosa (ankle), Divad Palu (shoulder), Marley Pearce (shoulder), Dylan Pietsch (quad), Matt Proctor (shoulder).