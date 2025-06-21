“We obviously didn’t have the internet back then, but I read a bit about Ewing’s sarcoma and I knew that it was bad. But again, I suppose when you’re 15, you’re naive [and] I just started to work out what was good for me.”
And so began a gruelling recovery process, with chemotherapy and a short period of radiotherapy. But those weren’t the only methods Cooper used.
“Rather than thinking, ‘I’ve got cancer, I’m going to die’, it was, ‘Okay, what can I do to get well again? What can I do to become an All Black?’ So that sort of became my focus.
“One of the things I heard about was [that] cancer cells don’t like oxygen. I basically ran and lifted weights every day ... Clearly, there were times I couldn’t run, because I was pretty messed up.”
Cooper said his monthly chemotherapy would spark 14 hours of sickness.
“[I would] have treatment on Monday, get food into me on Tuesday, start running probably Wednesday and go to first XV training on Thursday, pretty bad.