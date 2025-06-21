Former All Black Greg Cooper coaching the Utah Warriors, in the USA. Photo / Supplied

His parents were told he had only six months to live – a harrowing discovery that they kept from him at the time.

“I suppose, for me, it’s probably a good thing I wasn’t told, because there was never one moment where I didn’t think I was going to live,” Cooper told the Herald.

“I was like most young New Zealanders at the time ... I was really into my rugby in a bad way and then, all of a sudden, you’re sick.”

Greg Cooper appeared for the Blues in Super 12 rugby, in 1996. Photo / Photosport

The survival rate of a Ewing’s sarcoma diagnosis in the early 1980s was understood to be less than 10%.

“We obviously didn’t have the internet back then, but I read a bit about Ewing’s sarcoma and I knew that it was bad. But again, I suppose when you’re 15, you’re naive [and] I just started to work out what was good for me.”

And so began a gruelling recovery process, with chemotherapy and a short period of radiotherapy. But those weren’t the only methods Cooper used.

“Rather than thinking, ‘I’ve got cancer, I’m going to die’, it was, ‘Okay, what can I do to get well again? What can I do to become an All Black?’ So that sort of became my focus.

“One of the things I heard about was [that] cancer cells don’t like oxygen. I basically ran and lifted weights every day ... Clearly, there were times I couldn’t run, because I was pretty messed up.”

Cooper said his monthly chemotherapy would spark 14 hours of sickness.

“[I would] have treatment on Monday, get food into me on Tuesday, start running probably Wednesday and go to first XV training on Thursday, pretty bad.