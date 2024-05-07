You might have ten fingers, but there’s only one rugby! When Blues Prop Marcel Renata was told he needed to lose a digit to keep playing, the choice was obvious. Video / Kea Kids News

Zarn Sullivan’s likely return could provide the Blues with a timely boost for a match seemingly destined to determine Super Rugby Pacific’s top seeding.

The Blues and Hurricanes, with one loss each, are separated by one point with four regular season games remaining.

Nothing is guaranteed in this unpredictable Super Rugby season but whoever emerges victorious on Saturday afternoon at Eden Park will be heavily favoured to kick on and secure top spot, and home advantage for the playoffs.

While the Blues have lost All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane for the mandatory 12-day stand down after his head knock in Melbourne last week – and influential playmaker Stephen Perofeta remains injured – Sullivan could lead the reinforcements as Vern Cotter’s men attempt to extend their seven-match unbeaten run.

Sullivan has been sidelined for the past six weeks after injuring knee ligaments in the win against the Crusaders. Cole Forbes slotted into the backfield and regularly injected his running game but with Sullivan now fully fit after sitting out the Blues’ two-match trip to Australia, he appears set to regain his spot for the Hurricanes.

“I always get itchy feet even going to watch my College Rifles club rugby team,” Sullivan said after training on Tuesday. “I put the boots on to run waters and wanted to put the jersey on.”

The Hurricanes handed the Blues their sole defeat in round four after injuries in the outside backs exposed their six-two bench split in the capital.

“The boys will be up for it. We know it’s an important game in the season to target a home quarter, semi, and final,” Sullivan said. “We want to take a big step towards that this week. We’ve got four Kiwi derbies but it’s important to win this one first.

“They’ve been really good this year. We know we’ve got a big challenge. They’ll come up here and try prove a point so we’ve got to bully the bullies really.”

Sullivan’s prodigious left boot adds another dimension to the Blues’ kicking game, and the ability to pin the opposition in their half and squeeze them through their domineering forward pack. But it’s with ball in hand where Sullivan’s desire to improve lies.

Zarn Sullivan will be a welcome return for the Blues should he be ready to lace up against the Hurricanes. Photo / AAP

“I’m trying to develop being comfortable with my size. I need to use it a little bit more. I’ve always got [Blues defence coach] Craig McGrath on my back telling me to have a go. If I have a crack and don’t go anywhere I feel guilty but he tells me to back myself. When I go to the line I can beat defenders, forwards and backs. That’s a confidence thing in me. I know if I get a chance this weekend I’ll be excited to have a go.”

On that counter attacking theme, dynamic Hurricanes fullback Ruben Love leads the way this season with constant fearless incisions from the back. While Beauden Barrett will soon return from his Japanese sabbatical, Love sits at the forefront of the national fullback conversation while Will Jordan is sidelined through injury.

Fullbacks rarely come to blows but the head-to-head battle between Love and Sullivan this weekend is one of many inevitable comparisons.

“I notice Ruben. He’s a great player. He’s grown a lot. He’s one year younger than me and I’ve watched him come through the grades. Seeing him go to Aussie and reach out to other sports to do the sprinting stuff over there was an eye-opener for me.

“I respect him as a rugby player and a man off the field as well. I’d love to go up against him, get one over him. We’re both competitive.

“I look to higher honours in the black jersey but if I fall short there’s NZ Māori. My brother [Hurricanes midfielder Bailyn] and I played together for the first time in that jersey two years ago against Ireland. That was the proudest moment in my whole rugby career so that would be awesome as well, to represent my family back home.”

Sullivan played first five-eighth at King’s College and club level but expressed no desire to switch positions anytime soon.

“I’m pretty happy at the back. I know I can cover 10. I’m always comfortable if I’m needed there but Harry [Plummer] is a great player there and same with Stephen so it’s about finding my feet at the back and helping them with different pictures that I can see. Thinking as a 10 at the back helps.”

Aside from capitalising on their compelling platform, the Blues are driven by a desire to inspire their fans to return to Eden Park at the business end of the season.

“We’re trying to bring back the love for the Blues. We’re playing good footy so hopefully we give people the chance to keep coming to watch us. You see it at the Warriors – they play well and they get good crowds.

“We’ve only lost once the whole season so hopefully we get a good crowd and people keep coming back. It would mean a lot to Auckland for us to build those last four games and set ourselves up for the finals.”

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.