The owners of Moana Pasifika have rejected allegations of inappropriate use of public funding and say no taxpayer money has been used to support the Super Rugby Pacific team.
It comes after the Government’s principal policy adviser on Māori wellbeing and development, Te Puni Kōkiri, announced an independent review intotwo commissioning agencies for Whānau Ora after allegations of funding misuse.
Te Pou Matakana Ltd and Pasifika Futures Ltd both face “serious” allegations of inappropriate use of taxpayer funds, said Te Puni Kōkiri secretary for Māori development Dave Samuels.
The charity Pasifika Futures Ltd is a controlled entityof Moana Pasifika owner the Pasifika Medical Association Group (PMA) – also a charity.
It has held the lucrative government contract for Whānau Ora commissioning for Pasifika since 2014 – a devolved model for buying community-level health and wellness services for families and communities with public money.
PMA says no public funding used to support Super Rugby franchise
In a statement to the Herald today, PMA chair Dr Kiki Maoate said the charity “strongly reject” any claims that public funds had been used in an inappropriate manner.
Maoate said Moana Pasifika became part of PMA on July 1, 2024 – at which time the Moana Pasifika Charitable Trust was formally established to hold both the professional rugby team and the Moana Pasifika Community Sports Programme.
“Moana Pasifika has always been more than a rugby team. From the outset, it was established as a platform for social good and long-term transformation for Pacific people.
“That founding purpose made it a natural strategic fit for PMA, which recognised the opportunity to strengthen and expand Moana Pasifika’s reach. With that alignment of values and mission, PMA invested to optimise the organisation’s positive impact, capability and connection to Pacific communities.”
Maoate said that in 2021, a “small amount” of funding was provided to the Pacific Business Trust to support the development of a business case for the establishment of the Moana Pasifika Charitable Trust.
“Since that time, any public or Whānau Ora funding has been directed solely to the Moana Pasifika Community Sports Programme. No public funding has been used to support the professional rugby team.”
The community sports programme was a response to community demand for greater investment in sport and youth wellbeing, and includes programmes across multiple codes and initiatives supporting young men’s wellbeing and young women’s leadership in sport.
“The Moana Pasifika Charitable Trust holds a Super Rugby franchise licence issued by NZ Rugby. The professional rugby team operates independently of public funding. The team is funded through commercial rugby revenue streams, including New Zealand Rugby, World Rugby and broadcast revenue,” Maoate said.
Since the franchise was brought in-house, PMA had provided internal financial support – without having to draw on Whānau Ora or other public funding sources, he said.
“PMA generates its own income and is not reliant solely on government funding. It has built significant equity over 28 years, including savings and a property portfolio.”
Maoate said PMA’s investment decisions were shaped by “evidence and consultation”. He said sport and physical activity were identified as priority areas for investment among Pacific communities during the Covid-19 period.
“The benefits of investing in community sport programmes are well documented – with a return of $12 for every $1 invested, through increased health, educational engagement and future employment outcomes.
“Since joining PMA, Moana Pasifika has increased its focus on community impact - evolving from a professional sports team into a broader platform for sport, connection and social purpose. While its community ethos has always been present, this aspect has been deliberately strengthened and expanded under PMA’s stewardship.”
Maoate said PMA welcomed scrutiny, “but it must be informed, balanced and grounded in fact”.
“We stand by the integrity of our decisions, the strength of our governance and the value of our work across Aotearoa.”
Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers sport and breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.