Te Puni Kokiri chief executive Dave Samuels (left) and Minister for Whānau Ora Tama Potaka oversaw a recent shake-up in Whānau Ora commissioning. Photo / Mark Mitchell

From July, however, Pasifika Futures will lose that contract, following a shake-up in the Government’s approach to commissioning.

The contract is worth $44.35 million in the current financial year – more than half PMA’s revenue; it was also worth $44.35m in 2023/24, $36.34m in 2022/23, and $57.64m in 2021/22.

In two of those years, PMA used the Whānau Ora contract to directly bolster Moana Pasifika’s shareholder Moana Pasifika Charitable Trust, by $770,000 per annum in 2022/23 and in 2023/24.

PMA says no public funding used to support Super Rugby franchise

In a statement to the Herald today, PMA chair Dr Kiki Maoate said the charity “strongly reject” any claims that public funds had been used in an inappropriate manner.

Maoate said Moana Pasifika became part of PMA on July 1, 2024 – at which time the Moana Pasifika Charitable Trust was formally established to hold both the professional rugby team and the Moana Pasifika Community Sports Programme.

“Moana Pasifika has always been more than a rugby team. From the outset, it was established as a platform for social good and long-term transformation for Pacific people.

“That founding purpose made it a natural strategic fit for PMA, which recognised the opportunity to strengthen and expand Moana Pasifika’s reach. With that alignment of values and mission, PMA invested to optimise the organisation’s positive impact, capability and connection to Pacific communities.”

Maoate said that in 2021, a “small amount” of funding was provided to the Pacific Business Trust to support the development of a business case for the establishment of the Moana Pasifika Charitable Trust.

Moana Pasifika savoured their most successful campaign to date this year in their fourth Super Rugby Pacific season. Photo / Photosport

“Since that time, any public or Whānau Ora funding has been directed solely to the Moana Pasifika Community Sports Programme. No public funding has been used to support the professional rugby team.”

The community sports programme was a response to community demand for greater investment in sport and youth wellbeing, and includes programmes across multiple codes and initiatives supporting young men’s wellbeing and young women’s leadership in sport.

“The Moana Pasifika Charitable Trust holds a Super Rugby franchise licence issued by NZ Rugby. The professional rugby team operates independently of public funding. The team is funded through commercial rugby revenue streams, including New Zealand Rugby, World Rugby and broadcast revenue,” Maoate said.

Since the franchise was brought in-house, PMA had provided internal financial support – without having to draw on Whānau Ora or other public funding sources, he said.

“PMA generates its own income and is not reliant solely on government funding. It has built significant equity over 28 years, including savings and a property portfolio.”

Moana Pasifika players meet young fans before a game at Mount Smart Stadium. Photo / Pacific Media Network

Maoate said PMA’s investment decisions were shaped by “evidence and consultation”. He said sport and physical activity were identified as priority areas for investment among Pacific communities during the Covid-19 period.

“The benefits of investing in community sport programmes are well documented – with a return of $12 for every $1 invested, through increased health, educational engagement and future employment outcomes.

“Since joining PMA, Moana Pasifika has increased its focus on community impact - evolving from a professional sports team into a broader platform for sport, connection and social purpose. While its community ethos has always been present, this aspect has been deliberately strengthened and expanded under PMA’s stewardship.”

Maoate said PMA welcomed scrutiny, “but it must be informed, balanced and grounded in fact”.

“We stand by the integrity of our decisions, the strength of our governance and the value of our work across Aotearoa.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers sport and breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.