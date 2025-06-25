Scott Robertson’s 33-man squad for France series includes world-class players but is it balanced?

The 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season has ended in style, with broadcast figures showing record-breaking viewership figures across broadcast and digital platforms, culminating in the most-watched title decider in nearly a decade.

More than two million viewers tuned in across Sky Sport and Sky Open throughout the season, while digital viewership surged, with over 8.5 million streams and 650,000 individual viewers on Sky Sport Now and Sky Go.

This was a 15% increase in viewership compared to 2024.

But it was the grand final showdown, where the Crusaders beat the Chiefs 16-12 in Christchurch, that drew the most attention, with 726,000 tuning in on pay TV and free-to-air coverage, while an extra 40,000 watched in te reo Māori and 306,000 watched on Sky’s digital platforms.

Last year’s final, where the Blues beat the Chiefs to capture their first full title in 21 years, only registered 644,000 viewers on television and a further 113,000 on digital channels.