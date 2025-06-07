Follow the action as the Chiefs host the Blues in Hamilton in the first round of the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs.

Chiefs team to face the Blues

The Chiefs will be out for revenge as they host a Blues outfit that thumped them 41-10 in the Super Rugby Pacific final in Auckland last year.

Since then, the sides have met twice this season, with the Chiefs coming up trumps on both occasions – although it was only by a one-point margin when the Blues visited Hamilton in round five.

Coach Clayton McMillan has made nine changes to his starting XV that bested the last-placed Highlanders 41-24 last week, opting for a more experienced lineup.

A new-look front row has Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho and George Dyer slotting into the starting side. Naitoa Ah Kuoi replaces Josh Lord and joins Tupou Vaa’i in the locking department.

All Black Wallace Sititi has been shifted to the bench and replaced by Simon Parker in the No 8 jersey. Samipeni Finau and captain Luke Jacobson round out the loose forwards.

In the backline, Cortez Ratima will start at halfback over Xavier Roe. Quinn Tupaea has been ruled out after suffering a head injury last week and is replaced by Gideon Wrampling.

Emoni Narawa has returned from injury and will start on the wing alongside Leroy Carter.

The Chiefs have already booked their spot in the competition’s semifinals next week, regardless of the result, but a win on Saturday night would go a long way in securing home advantage throughout the playoffs.

Chiefs: 1. Aidan Ross 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho 3. George Dyer 4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi 5. Tupou Vaa’i 6. Samipeni Finau 7. Luke Jacobson (c) 8. Simon Parker 9. Cortez Ratima 10. Damian McKenzie 11. Leroy Carter 12. Gideon Wrampling 13. Daniel Rona 14. Emoni Narawa 15. Shaun Stevenson.

Bench: 16. Brodie McAlister 17. Ollie Norris 18. Reuben O’Neill 19. Josh Lord 20. Wallace Sititi 21. Xavier Roe 22. Josh Jacomb 23. Etene Nanai-Seturo.

Unavailable: Quinn Tupaea (head/eye), Anton Lienert-Brown (collarbone), Liam Coombes-Fabling (hamstring), Fiti Sa (shoulder), Manaaki Selby-Rickit (toe), Rameka Poihipi (knee, season), Kaleb Trask (ankle), Malachi Wrampling (hamstring), Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (shoulder), Sione Ahio (ankle).

Blues team to face the Chiefs

Coach Vern Cotter has made just one change to his Blues side, tasked with taking the trip down State Highway 1 to knock over a high-flying Chiefs outfit if they wish to defend the Super Rugby Pacific title.

The side snuck into the top six of the ladder after a 46-6 win over the Waratahs at Eden Park at the weekend, but will have their work cut out for them.

The sole change involves Adrian Choat replacing Anton Segner at blindside flanker, with Segner being shifted to the bench.

The equation for the underdog Blues is quite simple – win and they earn another week.

Blues: 1. Joshua Fusitu’a 2. Ricky Riccitelli 3. Marcel Renata 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c) 5. Laghlan McWhannell 6. Adrian Choat 7. Dalton Papali’i 8. Hoskins Sotutu 9. Finlay Christie 10. Beauden Barrett 11. Caleb Clarke 12. A.J. Lam 13. Rieko Ioane 14. Mark Tele’a 15. Corey Evans.

Bench: 16. Kurt Eklund 17. Jordan Lay 18. Angus Ta’avao 19. Josh Beehre 20. Anton Segner 21. Sam Nock 22. Harry Plummer 23. Cole Forbes.

Unavailable: Cam Christie (thumb), Stephen Perofeta (leg), Reon Paul (shoulder), Cam Suafoa (medical, season), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season), Sam Darry (shoulder, season).