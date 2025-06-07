Follow the action as the Hurricanes and Brumbies clash in Canberra.

Hurricanes team to face the Brumbies

Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw has made just one change to his starting XV that travels to take on the Brumbies in the final match of the round.

The side put on a clinic in Wellington at the weekend, running in 10 tries to beat Moana Pasifika 64-12 and secure fourth place on the Super Rugby ladder.

Caleb Delany will replace Hugo Plummer at lock as the side heads to Canberra on Saturday. The backline remains the same, with Laidlaw opting to keep Brett Cameron at first five-eighth and Ruben Love at fullback.

A raft of changes to the bench has Tevita Mafileo and Callum Harkin coming into the side, alongside Ngatungane Punivai, who has recovered from an ankle injury.

If the Crusaders and Chiefs both win, the Hurricanes and Brumbies will be through to the semifinals before kickoff in Canberra.

Hurricanes: 1. Xavier Numia 2. Asafo Aumua (cc) 3. Tyrel Lomax 4. Zach Gallagher 5. Caleb Delany 6. Devan Flanders 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (cc) 8. Peter Lakai 9. Cam Roigard 10. Brett Cameron 11. Fatafehi Fineanganofo 12. Peter Umaga-Jensen 13. Billy Proctor (cc) 14. Bailyn Sullivan 15. Ruben Love.

Bench: 16. Raymond Tuputupu 17. Tevita Mafileo 18. Pasilio Tosi 19. Hugo Plummer 20. Brad Shields (cc) 21. Ereatara Enari 22. Ngatungane Punivai 23. Callum Harkin.

Unavailable: Kini Naholo (knee, season), Riley Higgins (lower leg, season), Brayden Iose (lower leg, season), Siale Lauaki (ankle, season), Harry Godfrey (lower leg), Isaia Walker-Leawere (knee).

Brumbies team to face the Hurricanes

Brumbies: 1. James Slipper 2. Billy Pollard 3. Allan Alaalatoa 4. Nick Frost 5. Tom Hooper 6. Rob Valetini 7. Rory Scott 8. Tuaina Taii Tualima 9. Ryan Lonergan 10. Noah Lolesio 11. Corey Toole 12. David Feliuai 13. Len Ikitau 14. Andy Muirhead 15. Tom Wright.

Bench: 16. Lachlan Lonergan 17. Lington Ieli 18. Feao Fotuaika 19. Lachlan Shaw 20. Luke Reimer 21. Harrison Goddard 22. Declan Meredith 23. Ollie Sapsford.

Unavailable: Charlie Cale (back), Austin Anderson (jaw), Blake Schoupp (Achilles, season).