Sama Malolo, Aisea Halo, Tomasi Maka, Connor Seve, Irie Papuni and Pone Fa’amausili.

“Goodbyes are never easy, but they remind us just how meaningful the journey has been. Thank you brothers for everything,” Moana posted on their social media channels.

Moana enjoyed their strongest season to date in 2024, picking up wins over every Kiwi franchise except the Chiefs, and narrowly missing out on a play-off berth, finishing in seventh.

However, the gloss was somewhat removed from a sparkling start, conceding 149 points in their final two outings.

- RNZ