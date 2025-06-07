Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Super Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: Christchurch set to host Super Round in 2026 at Te Kaha

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Te Kaha Christchurch Multi-Use Arena, the new indoor stadium, is set to be ready by April 2026. Photo / Christchurch City Council

Te Kaha Christchurch Multi-Use Arena, the new indoor stadium, is set to be ready by April 2026. Photo / Christchurch City Council

Super Rugby Pacific chief executive Jack Mesley has confirmed plans are in motion to bring back Super Round for the 2026 season with Christchurch’s new stadium, Te Kaha, in line to host the event over Anzac weekend.

It would be the first time a New Zealand city has hosted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Super Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Super Rugby