“We’re working really hard to make that a reality,” said Mesley.

“I think it would be such a great event to bring all of Super Rugby down to Christchurch, to help open that amazing stadium.

“We’re working hard with a number of government bodies to make that a reality. We really hope things can come off and that we can announce it soon.”

As Super Rugby contains 11 teams, it would involve five games played across the weekend, with one team missing out with a bye.

After a disastrous 2024 campaign, the Crusaders have bounced back this season and are through to the semifinals after beating the Reds 32-12.

The remaining semifinalists will be confirmed on Saturday night with the Chiefs hosting the Blues followed by the Brumbies in action against the Hurricanes.

The finals format has come under scrutiny because the Brumbies and Hurricanes clash could be a dead rubber as both sides will qualify for the final four if the Chiefs beat the Blues.

Mesley was quick to defend the six-team format, adding Saturday night was the only time the Brumbies could host the Hurricanes, in large part because of broadcast restraints, while Friday wasn’t an option with local club rugby in Canberra moved because of King’s Birthday weekend.

“It’s to maximise premium content in as many locations as possible,” said Mesley.

“We’ve only got a 19-week competition, with two byes per team. It’s a bit counterintuitive to rest your best teams at the most important time of year, that’s part of the thinking.”

The Warriors NRL side have also committed to bring one match to the new stadium, as part of a partnership with the Christchurch City Council until 2028.

