The Crusaders host the Reds in the first qualifying round match of the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs.

Crusaders team to face the Reds

The Crusaders will be bolstered with the return of All Black Will Jordan as they host the Reds on Friday night in the first match of a new-look Super Rugby Pacific playoffs format.

The 27-year-old will don the fullback jersey after almost a month on the sidelines with a knee injury, in one of four changes made by coach Rob Penney to the starting lineup that edged the Brumbies 33-31 in Canberra at the weekend.

The Crusaders’ front row stocks have also been strengthened, with All Black Fletcher Newell named at tighthead prop and Kershawl Sykes-Martin on the bench after both nursing injuries.

The midfield combination of captain David Havili and Braydon Ennor returns to round out the changes made to the starting XV.

While the Crusaders sit comfortably in second place heading into the qualifying finals, their spot in the Super Rugby Pacific semifinals is not guaranteed.

If they lose to the Reds on Friday and the Blues upset the Chiefs in Hamilton, the Crusaders’ season will be over.

Crusaders: 1. Tamaiti Williams, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Scott Barrett, 5. Antonio Shalfoon, 6. Ethan Blackadder, 7. Tom Christie, 8. Christian Lio-Willie, 9. Noah Hotham, 10. Rivez Reihana, 11. Sevu Reece, 12. David Havili (c), 13. Braydon Ennor, 14. Chay Fihaki, 15. Will Jordan.

Bench: 16. George Bell, 17. George Bower, 18. Kershawl Sykes-Martin, 19. Tahlor Cahill, 20. Cullen Grace, 21. Kyle Preston, 22. James O’Connor, 23. Dallas McLeod.