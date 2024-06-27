Patrick Tuipulotu lifts the Super Rugby Pacific trophy. Photo / Photosport

The 2024 season of Super Rugby Pacific saw a 12 per cent increase in viewership compared to 2023, although fewer people tuned in to watch last week’s final than the previous year.

In broadcast figures released on Thursday, Nielsen data showed a total of close to 2.4 million New Zealanders tuned in to Super Rugby Pacific this season, across pay-TV, free-to-air coverage on Sky Open and Sky’s digital platforms.

That figure is broken down to a split of 2.1 million across terrestrial television, and 249,000 unique viewers on digital – Sky Go and Sky Sport Now.

Throughout the course of the season, Sky’s figures show more than 6.81 million streams on digital over the 91 matches played in 2024.

The presence of Sky Open (formerly Prime) as a free-to-air offering has been a huge boon for Sky, as a means of attracting subscribers to pay TV through one free game per week.