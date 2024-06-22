Advertisement
Home / Sport / Rugby / Super Rugby

Blues v Chiefs: Player ratings from Super Rugby Pacific final

Kris Shannon
By
6 mins to read
The Blues dominated the Chiefs in a rainy Super Rugby Pacific Final showdown at a sold-out Eden Park. Video / Sky Sports

The standouts and strugglers from the Blues’ crushing win over the Chiefs at Eden Park.

Blues

Stephen Perofeta - 8

Safe when he needed to put boot to ball and elusive on the occasions

