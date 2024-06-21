Tyrone Thompson is set to start for the Chiefs in their Super Rugby Pacific final against the Blues. Photo / Photosport

Tyrone Thompson is set to start for the Chiefs in their Super Rugby Pacific final against the Blues. Photo / Photosport

Tyrone Thompson is about to step into the spotlight.

Having not started for the Chiefs all season and being limited to just six appearances off the bench, the 24-year-old will don the No 2 jersey when the side clashes with the Blues in Saturday’s final.

It’s an unusual position for him to find himself in, but with Samisoni Taukei’aho out with an Achilles injury and concern around Bradley Slater’s knee injury, coach Clayton McMillan has handed the reins to Thompson.

It was a decision McMillan had no qualms with having to make.

“Tyrone Thompson has been part of our environment for the whole year - a number of years now - and he was probably a regular starter or at least a regular in our 23 last year.

“He had a few issues with a niggly ankle which meant that he’s been in and out of the team all year this year, but he’s had a really good run over the last six weeks. He’s ready to go.”

Thompson last played for the Chiefs in their round-14 loss to the Hurricanes, with a 19-minute stint off the bench.

A player with a dynamic carry and good physicality, McMillan said there were similarities between what Thompson and Taukei’aho offer.

“We’re not going to skip a beat with Tyrone. He’s a competitor, he plays a lot the same way as Samisoni does, so we don’t feel like we’ve been disadvantaged at all,” McMillan said.

While Thomspon has been named to start, a question mark still hangs over Slater on the eve of the clash. Slater was dealing with the head knock and a knee injury when taken off late in last weekend’s semifinal win over the Hurricanes, and McMillan said he was still no certainty to stay in the lineup come game day.

“We were obligated to name a 23. We named Bradley on the basis that he’s tracking along okay, but there are still a few hoops to jump through before he’s confirmed his place on the bench.”

Should Slater be unavailable, Millennium Sanerivi, who was part of the club’s development squad earlier in the season, could be in line to make his debut for the club on the biggest stage in the competition. That stage being a quick drive up the Waikato Expressway to Eden Park, when 40,000 fans will be packed in to see the action play out.

Last year, the Chiefs played host to the final but were ultimately unsuccessful in their quest to claim the title. This time around, they’ve had go through the the Hurricanes in Wellington and will have to do the same away to the Blues if they’re to be the last team standing.

“I’d rather be playing at home, but we didn’t earn that right so we have to do it the hard way. It does bring a little bit of additional pressure,” McMillan said.

“There’s pros and cons, right, of playing at home; the comfort of your own bed, the familiarity of the surroundings, all those things are a massive advantage. But you’ve still got to turn up and deliver an 80-minute performance that earns you the right to call yourself a champion. We’re both at the start line with zero points on the board, so we’ll see what happens at the end of 80 minutes.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.