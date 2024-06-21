Reporter Jack is kicking it with rugby legend Dan Carter, who’s got a challenge for little rugby legends everywhere. Beat his record and help UNICEF in the process!

Stern Vern was anything but, following the Blues’ training yesterday.

On Saturday night at a sold-out Eden Park, Vern Cotter’s side hopes to end a 21-year Super Rugby title drought by putting the neighbouring Chiefs to the sword.

Under Cotter’s stewardship, the Blues have undergone a dramatic transformation, departing from their previous high-tempo, flamboyant style to embrace a physically dominant and robust approach.

Cotter, with his wealth of international coaching experience, has recognised the explosive muscularity within his squad and has prioritised a tough, confrontational brand of rugby.

This strategic pivot has fortified their defence and by focusing on cleanout efficiency and quick ball recycling, Cotter is moulding the Blues into a team built for the rigours of finals football.

Asked about the contrast in play between them and the Chiefs, Cotter joked: “You don’t get any prizes for artistic display, do you?”

“You get points for getting over the line and scoring tries. So no one’s holding up panels saying that’s five for that, that was good looking.

“The idea is to make sure you’re effective. And so that’s what we’re going to try and be - as effective as we can.”

The Blues’ efforts to do that and play their brand of football received a huge boost this week after captain Patrick Tuipulotu was named to start, returning from a knee injury during the quarter-final win over the Fijian Drua that threatened to sideline him for seven weeks.

Cotter revealed the following week the idea of Tuipulotu making a return was completely out of the question, but a week later Tuipulotu was ready.

“[He] went through a series of tests and got the green light after a pretty robust session on Tuesday ... He bleeds blue, you know, and so that’s the key to [his return] and it’s been a big part of the season.

“[The season has] been a great adventure, as I say, a human adventure of ups and downs and bits and pieces and characters growing and coming forward, and it’s been enjoyable to be part of, and that is a confirmation of how far these boys are here to push themselves for the team and their teammates.”

Both teams have been impressive out of the gate in recent weeks but Cotter says no one can expect to have momentum the whole time.

“When you get moments to have purchase upon the opposition team, you try to get the most out of it and that’s what we’ll do. If we’ve got moments where they have momentum, we just hang tight until we get it back.

“The idea is that we finish locked in and together and on the right side of the scoreboard.”

Akira Ioane during one of his final training sessions with the Blues before taking up a contract overseas. Photo / Photosport

Akira Ioane, who is playing his last match for the Blues before heading to Japan, was full of praise for Tuipolutu, who was not only a mountain of a man in size but in character.

“He’s a pretty special player. [They were saying he was out] and then all of a sudden [he said he] might strap up on Saturday and I was like, that’s crazy, crazy movements from him but it just shows how much he loves the boys and loves this team.

“He’s a team man. The boys would follow him regardless if he was on the field or not but pretty stoked to be playing my last game with him. Should be special.”

Ioane told reporters it was “pretty special” to be playing a final in his last match for the Blues, the team he grew up supporting.

“That was the goal at the start of the year, to make the final and win it, but I will leave that till Saturday. But [I’m] proud, not just for me but for my family, and the journey we’ve had.

“[The Blues] are a special bunch of boys and I’m going to miss them but I will be supporting them from afar. I’m a big boy now. I know the boys are in a good spot of moving forward.”

Ioane thought the Chiefs side had plenty of talent and “should be a good spectacle”.

He hoped the Blues would stick to their game plan and not overthink anything too much, but couldn’t offer much insight into how things would play out.

“Oh, sounds like a coach question to me but no, just making sure we play our game and make sure we get into the game early.

“It is a big occasion. There’s always going to be pressure no matter what, so just minimising that pressure on yourself and the young boys as well.”

Luke Kirkness is a Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He previously covered consumer affairs for the Herald and was an assistant news director in the Bay of Plenty. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019.