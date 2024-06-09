Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu left the field with an injury in the Blues' win over the Fijian Drua. Photo / Photosport

Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu left the field with an injury in the Blues' win over the Fijian Drua. Photo / Photosport

The Blues will be without the services of captain Patrick Tuipulotu for the rest of the Super Rugby Pacific season after he was injured during their quarter-final win over the Fijian Drua on Saturday night.

Tuipulotu was forced from the field just 20 minutes into the clash, tearing the medial ligament in his right knee. The Blues confirmed he would be out for up to seven weeks which not only rules him out of the Super Rugby season, but also the start of the All Blacks’ campaign - with their first test of the year less than a month away.

While rookie lock James Thompson stepped up for the Blues, and Sam Darry is in line to return next week, Tuipulotu has been immense for the Blues this year and his absence is a major loss for the team. It an injury that will leave All Blacks coach Scott Robertson with some decisions to make, too, with the already limited experience at test level in the country’s locking stocks following the departure of Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick now lessened again.

- More to come

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.