All the action as the Blues visit the Queensland Reds in Brisbane.

Harry Plummer has been handed the Blues’ No 10 jersey to face the Reds on Anzac Day as Beauden Barrett recovers from illness.

Plummer takes Barrett’s spot in the starting side in Brisbane after last weekend’s defeat to the Crusaders. Barrett, meanwhile, shifts to the bench.

In the forwards, Dalton Papali’i has been ruled out by an ankle injury that forces a reshuffle in the loose forwards. Anton Segner moves to the openside of the scrum as Cam Christie comes into the starting side.

In the only change to the loose forwards, Kurt Eklund swaps with Ricky Riccitelli for the starting hooker’s spot.

Blues: 1. Joshua Fusitu’a, 2. Kurt Eklund, 3. Angus Ta’avao, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c), 6. Josh Beehre, 6. Cam Christie, 7. Anton Segner, 8. Hoskins Sotutu, 9. Finlay Christie, 10. Harry Plummer, 11. Mark Tele’a, 12. A.J. Lam, 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Cole Forbes, 15. Zarn Sullivan.

Bench: 16. Ricky Riccitelli, 17. Mason Tupaea 18. Hamdahn Tuipulotu 19. Laghlan McWhannell 20. Adrian Choat, 21. Sam Nock, 22. Beauden Barrett, 23. Corey Evans.

Unavailable: Dalton Papali’i (ankle), Caleb Clarke (thigh), Marcel Renata (calf), Reon Paul (shoulder), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season), Sam Darry (shoulder, season).