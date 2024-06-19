Patrick Tuipulotu will return for the Blues in the Super Rugby Pacific final. Photo / Photosport

Patrick Tuipulotu will return for the Blues in the Super Rugby Pacific final. Photo / Photosport

Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.

Each Wednesday, you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.

Blues to face Chiefs

In game seven of the 1970 NBA Finals, New York Knicks centre Willis Reed shocked fans, pundits and opposition when he made his way onto the court to take his place opposing LA Lakers big man Wilt Chamberlain.

Reed’s status was up in the air coming into the series decider due to a thigh injury, but he hobbled out onto the court and played an important part in the win.

Patrick Tuipulotu has the opportunity to write himself a similar story.

The Blues captain will make a remarkable return from a knee injury when he takes his place at lock in the starting side facing the Chiefs at Eden Park in the Super Rugby Pacific final on Saturday night.

Tuipulotu was injured during his side’s quarter-final win over the Fijian Drua a fortnight ago, and was expected to be out for up to seven weeks. However, he was cleared to play after testing the knee at training on Tuesday.

Blues Head Coach Vern Cotter said the decision to play Tuipulotu was made with careful medical consideration.

“Patty’s a Blues man through and through and came to us this week pretty keen to play in a Grand Final,” said Cotter.

“He tested the knee on Monday in the gym, then on the grass yesterday. He’s pulled up well and has the all-clear from our medical team – he’s a welcome addition to our pack, our talisman lock and leader,” he said.

Josh Beehre drops back to the bench with Tuipulotu’s return, while Bryce Heem will make his return from the bench which sees Corey Evans out of the match day 23.

Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Eden Park

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. Ricky Riccitelli

3. Marcel Renata

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)

5. Sam Darry

6. Akira Ioane

7. Dalton Papali’i

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Finlay Christie

10. Harry Plummer

11. Caleb Clarke

12. A J Lam

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Mark Tele’a

15. Stephen Perofeta

Reserves:

16. Kurt Eklund

17. Joshua Fusitu’a

18. Angus Ta’avao

19. Josh Beehre

20. Adrian Choat

21. Taufa Funaki

22. Bryce Heem

23. Cole Forbes

Chiefs team to face Blues

A return to the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs has come at a cost for the Chiefs, who will be without hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho and lock Naitoa Ah Kuoi for the final due to injury.

The pair have been key contributors for the Chiefs in 2024; Taukei’aho leading the way at hooker and Ah Kuoi providing valuable minutes starting and coming off the bench. They have been replaced by Tyrone Thompson and Manaaki Selby-Rickit respectively in the only two changes to the squad. Fellow hooker Bradley Slater, who left last weekend’s semifinal win over the Hurricanes under an injury cloud, has been named to back Thompson up.

The Chiefs will, however, be buoyed by the return of Shaun Stevenson, who will line up at fullback after being a late withdrawal last weekend. His return pushes Etene Nanai-Seturo back out to the wing with Daniel Rona moving to the bench and Liam Coombes-Fabling out of the match day squad.

“It’s unfortunate to have lost some key players through injury, but no team has been immune to this, and you won’t see us worrying about something we can’t control,” Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said.

“We are genuinely excited for the players who now get their opportunity. In Tyrone Thompson and Manaaki Selby-Rickit, we have two quality players who will serve the team extremely well.”

1. Aidan Ross

2. Tyrone Thompson

3. George Dyer

4. Jimmy Tupou

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Luke Jacobson (c)

8. Wallace Sititi

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Rameka Poihipi

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

16. Bradley Slater

17. Jared Proffit

18. Reuben O’Neill

19. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

20. Simon Parker

21. Xavier Roe

22. Quinn Tupaea

23. Daniel Rona