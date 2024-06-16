Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Super Rugby

Huge challenge for Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific final – Phil Gifford’s Super Rugby talking points

Phil Gifford
By
5 mins to read
Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho was injured in the team's semifinal win over the Hurricanes. Photo / Getty Images

Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho was injured in the team's semifinal win over the Hurricanes. Photo / Getty Images

Phil Gifford has twice been judged New Zealand sportswriter of the year, has won nine New Zealand and two Australasian radio awards, and has been judged New Zealand Sports Columnist of the Year three

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Super Rugby