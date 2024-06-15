The Chiefs celebrate a try during their win over the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport

The road to Super Rugby Pacific glory will go through Eden Park.

The Blues have secured the right to host the final courtesy of their friends from down the Waikato Expressway, with the Chiefs toppling the top-seeded Hurricanes 30-19 in Wellington on Saturday.

That means the Battle of the Bombays will resume on the biggest stage in Super Rugby, with the Blues the higher-seeded team in the final.

If the Chiefs were hoping to silence the hometown crowd in Wellington, they went the best possible way about it as they shot out to a 14-0 lead inside the opening 10 minutes.

Despite yellow cards to Samipeni Finau for head-to-head contact against T.J. Perenara and Luke Jacobson for a late, dominant tackle on Jordie Barrett, the Chiefs played a strong game on both sides of the ball and took their chances when they were on offer.

Had they not gotten the win, the decision not to review a face-to-face challenge by Perenara on Wallace Sititi might have become more of a talking point; Clayton McMillan not hiding his frustration at the decision in the coaches’ box.

The Chiefs have uncovered a star this season in No 8 Sititi, who again was up for the big moment in a massive performance. He was a constant threat with ball in hand, charging off the back of the scrum, making some head’s up plays including an intercept that led to a late try, and he was busy defensively.

He was among a number of standouts for the Chiefs, who have found a new gear since the knockout phase of the competition started. Emoni Narawa did his stocks no harm as the danced around Hurricanes defenders before putting Samipeni Finau in for the first try of the game, Damian McKenzie was in fine form, and Tupou Vaa’i was among a host of Chiefs who stood up in the contact areas.

For the Hurricanes, it was a case of missed opportunities. A number of times they worked promising attacks only to have them fizzle out through forward passes and handling errors. They were also missing too many first-up tackles, which allowed the Chiefs to get some momentum in their play.

Peter Lakai, Billy Proctor and Ruben Love had some strong moments, the latter appearing to have a rib injury late in the piece, and Jordie Barrett was an ever-present fixture.

It will be a case of what could have been for the Hurricanes, who were far from their best in the biggest game of the season. For the Chiefs, they earn a spot in their third final under McMillan – falling to the Crusaders in Super Rugby Aotearoa in 2021 and last year’s Super Rugby Pacific final.

Chiefs 30 (Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Daniel Rona tries; Damian McKenzie 3 cons, 3 pens)

Hurricanes 19 (Peter Lakai, Brett Cameron, Billy Proctor; Cameron 2 cons)

HT: 17-7

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.