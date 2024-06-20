Northlanders left in the dark, Australia takes a stricter stance on 501’s and Eden Park gets set for a Super Rugby final showdown. Video / NZ Herald

Connor Garden-Bachop, a “fantastic young player, an exciting New Zealand age-grade representative and a proud Māori All Black” who died this week, will be remembered across various levels of rugby this weekend.

There will be tributes for him at the Super Rugby Pacific final tomorrow between the Blues and Chiefs at Eden Park, as well as at a community rugby level and the First XV match of his old school, Scots College.

Scots College director of rugby Dom Bird said in a statement issued to the wider Scots rugby community that as well as black armbands and a minute’s silence pre-match, there may be an opportunity for haka to honour Garden-Bachop.

“In honour of Connor’s memory and his impact on the team and community, we will be holding a minute of silence before the start of the games this weekend, and where appropriate our teams may present a haka in his memory.

“Our teams will also wear black armbands. These gestures will mean a great deal to Connor’s family, friends, teammates, and supporters.”

New Zealand Rugby chief communications officer Paul Stevens said there would be widespread tributes for Garden-Bachop across senior rugby grades in Wellington, with an opportunity for similar in Otago.

“To confirm from Wellington, all senior club rugby will acknowledge a minute silence and players will wear armbands for this weekend’s fixtures. The family are supportive of this. I believe Otago have also let their community know that they are able to acknowledge Connor’s life in a similar way.”

New Zealand Rugby told the Herald that Blues and Chiefs players will wear black armbands and there will be an acknowledgement and moment of silence for Garden-Bachop ahead of the final kicking-off.

Garden-Bachop died following a medical event on Monday, a statement from New Zealand Rugby, the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board, Highlanders, Wellington Rugby and the New Zealand Rugby Players Association said.

Son of former All Black Stephen Bachop and Black Fern Sue Garden-Bachop, Garden-Bachop was part of the Highlanders’ Super Rugby Pacific squad this season.

Police were called to the scene of a sudden death in Fendalton, Christchurch around 5.55pm on Monday. In a statement, police said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.”

Garden-Bachop posted on Instagram earlier in the week thanking the Highlanders after playing at the franchise. He made his debut for the Highlanders in 2021 and made seven appearances for the side this season, playing in the side’s final regular season defeat to the Hurricanes earlier this month.

“Thank you @highlandersteam for an unforgettable five years. Thank you to everyone in the south for making me feel at home, and thank you to the boys I have been honoured to share the field with, it’s been a pleasure, I will miss you all. Till next time,” he said.

Garden-Bachop attended Scots College in Wellington and made his provincial debut for Wellington against Canterbury in 2018, playing alongside his brother Jackson in a Ranfurly Shield challenge win over Hawke’s Bay in 2022 before winning the NPC title later that season. His Super Rugby debut came in 2021 against the Crusaders.

His father played five tests for the All Blacks in 1994 having earlier represented Manu Samoa at the 1991 Rugby World Cup. As well as playing for the Black Ferns, his mother represented New Zealand in touch rugby, basketball and hockey.

Key times

Super Rugby Pacific final - Saturday, Eden Park, kickoff 7pm

Scots College v Wairarapa College, Saturday, Wairarapa 1, kickoff 12pm

Will Toogood is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has previously worked for Newstalk ZB’s digital team and at Waiheke’s Gulf News covering sports and events.