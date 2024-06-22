Damian McKenzie will start at first five-eighths for the Chiefs in the Super Rugby Pacific final. Photo / Photosport

Learn how Vern Cotter’s focus on physicality and mental toughness is transforming the Blues.

Explore the high-scoring potential and key challenges the Chiefs bring to the final.

Discover why Damian McKenzie’s performance could be the deciding factor for the Chiefs.

Why maintaining discipline and avoiding penalties will be pivotal for both teams.

Sotutu v Sititi; Lienert-Brown v Ioane; Papali’i v Jacobson – a feast of battles within the battle

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.

OPINION

Comeback kid

In game seven of the 1970 NBA Finals, New York Knicks centre Willis Reed shocked fans, pundits and opposition when suited up to play. Reed’s status was up in the air coming into the series decider due to a thigh injury, but he hobbled out on to the court and played an important part in the win.

Patrick Tuipulotu has the opportunity to write himself a similar story.

When the team lists dropped for this weekend’s Super Rugby Pacific final between the Blues and Chiefs, there would have been plenty of double takes as Tuipulotu was named to start in the No 4 jersey for the Auckland side – missing just one week of an expected seven.

It’s the lone change in the starting XV for the Blues, and a significant boost for the side.

On the other side of the equation, Chiefs hooker Tyrone Thompson has equal opportunity to earn his place in Super Rugby folklore as the Chiefs have been forced to go deep into the depth chart.

With Samisoni Taukei’aho unavailable due to an Achilles injury, and Bradley Slater leaving last weekend’s semifinal win over the Hurricanes under an injury cloud, Thompson has been named to make his first start this season and just his seventh appearance. Slater has been named on the bench, while fullback Shaun Stevenson also returns to the starting side. Naitoa Ah Kuoi also misses the game with injury, which sees Maanaki Selby-Rickit on the bench as the reserve lock.

Last chance to dance

One more game, one more chance to force the hand of the All Blacks selectors ahead of the first squad naming of the year later this month – and there are plenty of match-ups for fans to feast on.

The loose trios highlight that bill: Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali’i and Hoskins Sotutu head-to-head against Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson and Wallace Sititi has the potential to be a game-winning battle.

Hoskins Sotutu of the Blues in action against Moana Pasifika. Photo / Photosport

In the midfield, in what has been a contested area all year in terms of players putting their hand up for higher honours, Anton Lienert-Brown and Rieko Ioane will look to make sure their presence is felt; a similar case can be seen at halfback where Cortez Ratima and Finlay Christie will duel.

McKenzie will have a final chance to stake his claim to the All Blacks’ No 10 jersey, while backline talent who have previously reached test level like Mark Tele’a, Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson and Stephen Perofeta will look to punctuate their seasons.

The story so far

The Blues, to this point of the season, have been the most consistent team in the competition.

They lead the way in tries scored (82), carries (2165), tackling success (88.3% and lineouts won (89.2%). They also conceded the fewest points in the regular season (233). They’re a team who have weapons across the field; a powerful tight five who have doubled as a somewhat surprising source of tries this year, a backline full of electric and dependable talent, and a physical, imposing loose trio.

More of the same and they will back themselves to get the job done.

“Finals aren’t necessarily pretty,” Blues coach Vern Cotter said.

“It’s about a battle of wills. We’ve certainly got things we want to express and they’re a good team so we expect it to go up a couple of notches from the last time we played them.”

Blues coach Vern Cotter: "It's about a battle of wills." Photo / Photosport

The Chiefs showed their potential on and off throughout the season, but have really hit their stride since the knockout stages began.

They’ve got plenty of points in them – their 486 in the regular season is second behind the Blues’ 488 – and their set piece has been strong.

However, they have had their issues with discipline and been on the wrong side of the penalty count in 10 of their 16 games this season. They were better in that area at the back end of the campaign.

The big test for this team will be whether they can be so again on Saturday night against a Blues team that will challenge them with both physicality and with strike power.

If they are to win, they first need to be physical without conceding penalties, then will need Damian McKenzie to step into the spotlight.

Be it kicking his side into the right areas of the field or attacking the line and putting the weapons around him into space, execution and decision-making from their playmaker will be key. We’ve seen throughout the year that when the Chiefs have room to move, they can be lethal on attack.

They’re both looking to end long title droughts – the Blues’ last fully-fledged Super Rugby title was in 2003* and the Chiefs’ came in 2013. They are also the two most recent losing finalists.

All the small things

If ever there was a time to play the complete game, this weekend is it.

Last weekend, the Chiefs provided an example of just how big a difference it makes when a team is executing in all areas.

For the most part, they were strong defensively and contested the breakdown while maintaining their discipline, took the points available and their attack was on point.

The Hurricanes, on the other hand, committed too many errors and were on the wrong side of the penalty count.

In a final, you can expect both teams to bring the physicality, but to do so without impacting other areas of their game or drawing the ire of the referee will be key.

In their lone meeting this season, the Blues stayed on the right side of the penalty count while doing just that, claiming a comfortable win against a Chiefs side that came with a significantly different line-up to that which will run out on Saturday night.

* The Blues did claim the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman title in 2021, a significantly shorter competition brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Follow the Super Rugby final at nzherald.co.nz, and join Elliott Smith, Ant Strachan and Nathan Limm for full match commentary live on GOLD SPORT & iHeartRadio.