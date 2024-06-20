Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Super Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific final: How the Blues v Chiefs game can be won – Tight Five

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
The Blues have reached the final in Super Rugby Pacific. Photo / Photosport

The Blues have reached the final in Super Rugby Pacific. Photo / Photosport

Elliott Smith is Newstalk ZB and Gold Sport’s lead rugby commentator and reporter. He’s been a sports journalist since 2010 and has travelled to three Rugby World Cups.

ANALYSIS

Blues v Chiefs, Super Rugby Pacific

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Super Rugby