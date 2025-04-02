Former Waikato player and coach Jono Gibbes is tipped to become the next Chiefs coach. Photo / Photosport

Anointing Clayton McMillan’s successor is on hold until the end of this Super Rugby Pacific season, but the Chiefs are confident their next head coach resides in-house, with former All Black Jono Gibbes considered the favourite to assume charge.

McMillan will prove a difficult figure to replace when he departs to join Irish club Munster. Growing into the overarching head coach role from his initial interim status, McMillan revived the Chiefs culture to transform the franchise from the depths of their struggles under Warren Gatland to evolve into an influential kaumātua and leader.

In his five years at the helm, McMillan has led the Chiefs to three finals. Now, amid his swansong season, the Chiefs are title favourites after fashioning an impressive 5-1 record at the halfway stage of this campaign, with their sole loss coming in Fiji to the Drua.

With Munster presenting an enticing opportunity to further enhance his experience, McMillan will depart one year before his contracted term to accelerate the need for Chiefs chief executive Simon Graafhuis to source a suitable successor.

“Like any good coach, he’s had a massive contribution to the organisation so we will not be able to replace him. Clayton is pretty special,” Graafhuis said. “Whoever we bring in next, they won’t be Clayton, but they will have skills that will be beneficial too. We need to figure out exactly what that looks like.