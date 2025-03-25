Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Super Rugby

Super Rugby: Blues decline measured in statistics - Liam Napier

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Crusaders winger Sevu Reece celebrates Will Jordan's late try during the Blues game against the Crusaders at Eden Park. Photo / Brett Phibbs, Photosport

Crusaders winger Sevu Reece celebrates Will Jordan's late try during the Blues game against the Crusaders at Eden Park. Photo / Brett Phibbs, Photosport

Liam Napier
Opinion by Liam Napier
Liam Napier is the a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for New Zealand's Herald.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS:

OPINION

From dominant champions to a fast-fading title defence – where has it gone so wrong for the 1-5 Blues?

Coach Vern Cotter’s arrival inspired the Blues to break their 18-year title drought last season.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

They were tough, uncompromising, efficient, and highly effective – winning

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Super Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Super Rugby