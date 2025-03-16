It’s rugby’s phenomenally complex rulebook that remains the sport’s biggest challenge. Even those who have grown up with the sport cannot explain many of the penalty calls and rule interpretations.

But this year, on the most basic level, Super Rugby Pacific is delivering the thing all fans want from their chosen code: highly competitive matches that are entertaining to watch.

This season, the tournament’s bosses have introduced shot clocks to cut the amount of time lost to penalty kicks, there are fewer scrum resets, and the ball is fed more quickly into what scrums there are.

TV match officials have been used less, new rules protect the halfback, and play continues if a not-straight lineout throw is uncontested.

Referees are encouraged to call “play on” when there are minor injuries and the constant flow of coaching assistants running on with bottles of water has been largely turned off.

These are small, smart changes, many of which fans have called for over the years. Individually, the adaptations are minor, but in their totality they have significantly sped up the game. They send a clear signal to referees.

As Mike Thorpe noted in the Weekend Herald, match officials are being encouraged “to referee as though they have a plane to catch”.

Super Rugby Pacific’s chief executive Jack Mesley can take some credit for the quality of rugby being played, and the Australian is likely pleased that his countrymen have improved their performances this season, rattling the Kiwi sides from their presumptive places in the top spots on the points table.

Similarly, the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika have raised their games.

The teams and coaches can also take credit for delivering fast-paced footy.

Fans are noticing. Sky has reported a 12% increase on the audience from last year.

The weekend’s matches typified 2025’s improved quality of play. Rugby can win, when players are given licence to run.