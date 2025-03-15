The result was built on a dominant forward effort. Aside from the first 15 minutes, the Warriors pack edged their opposites. Lock Erin Clark was outstanding (149 metres from 18 runs, with 22 tackles) but there were plenty of strong performers. Mitch Barnett and James Fisher-Harris led from the front, Wayde Egan made good decisions from dummy half and topped the tackle count (41) while second rower Marata Niukore played like he had something to prove, with a big impact on the right edge.

Luke Metcalf celebrates his try with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck as the Warriors beat Manly. Photo / Andrew Cornaga

Off the back of that foundation, halves Luke Metcalf and Chanel Harris-Tavita could prosper. Both had some nice touches on attack – with Harris-Tavita scoring the crucial first try – and generally kicked well. It was an important night for Metcalf in particular, in only his second NRL match at No 7, recovering from a tentative start to come home strong.

“A couple of things early on didn’t go his way but he broke through that moment, starting icing opportunities, kicked a couple of really big goals and you could see him building confidence from there,” said Webster. “He handled the mental occasion really well”.

Webster reiterated that the heavy criticism directed at Metcalf in the wake of Las Vegas had been unfair, given the shortcomings of the entire team that night. The halfback ended Friday’s match with a badly bloodied nose but the club have confirmed there was no break, only a deep cut.

Perhaps the most pleasing aspect of the Warriors’ performance was their resilience. They recovered from a hot Manly start to go ahead, then held the Sea Eagles at arm’s length throughout the second half, as the Sydney team threatened a comeback. But there is plenty of improvement needed, as the Warriors benefited from a lop-sided six again count and a number of Manly mistakes.

“If you look at our attack, we are not where we want to be,” admitted Webster. “But we stuck together this week. No one is going to be perfect in the early rounds but you have to defend well and chase well and points will come off the back of that.”

It was a satisfying way to round out a long preparation, with a 12-day gap between their return from North America and Friday’s match.

“There was a bit of pain there,” said Webster. “We had worked so hard all pre-season and we didn’t look like the way we wanted to look like. It was a long time but we needed that time to regroup and actually have it sit in our stomach for a bit. It’s just round two. We are happy we got the win but we have got a lot of work to do and we have to get back to it.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He has also reported on the Warriors and NRL for more than a decade.