In their final meeting before Friday’s clash with Manly, Warriors coach Andrew Webster had a simple message for his squad. Aside from the tactics, the strategy and the micro analysis of what was to come, Webster just wanted the team to show their true colours.
“Our biggest game plan this week was – we have to look like ourselves,” said Webster. “The meeting before [Friday] was ‘Boys we have to be ourselves. We have to look like the way we want to play and if you are, you will create your own luck against really good players”.
That hadn’t happened in Las Vegas – not even close – in a disjointed, ugly display against Canberra that had fans and pundits scratching their heads. Thankfully, the Warriors revealed their true selves on Friday night, in the impressive 36-16 win over the Sea Eagles.
It was far from perfect – with some defensive issues, particularly in the first quarter – and an attack that only clicked in fits and starts. But it was light years away from round one, showing a template of what could be possible in 2025. There is a long way to the finished product but this performance offered a foundation, at the very least.
“You could see we looked like a team and even when we faced adversity, we gathered ourselves really well and the boys stuck together,” said Webster.