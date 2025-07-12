Tauranga-born Cherneka Johnson punches Shurretta Metcalf in their IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and Ring bantamweight title bout at Madison Square Garden. Photo / Getty Images

Boxing commentator Benjamin Watt said Johnson took control of the fight from round one, despite Metcalf trying to fight dirty, leading punches to the back of Johnson’s head.

Despite a height disadvantage, Johnson blew through and landed some heavy shots, rattling the American in the early rounds.

“By round five, it [was] evident that Metcalf needed a knockout to win, and this was Johnson’s fight. By round eight, the number of punches being landed by Johnson was 75 to Metcalf’s 21, a massive punch difference,” Watt said.

“By the end of the round, the doctor had seen enough and proceeded to end the fight for the safety of Metcalf.”

Metcalf protested the call, but with the referee declaring he didn’t like the way she was reacting to Johnson’s punches, he waved off the fight.

Johnson raised her arms in the ring, becoming the first New Zealand-born and Māori boxer to be crowned an undisputed boxing world champion in any weight class.

“I envisioned this moment so I already feel like I’ve been here before,” Johnson said after the fight.

Cherneka Johnson has become the first Māori to be crowned an undisputed boxing world champion after defeating American Shurretta Metcalf at New York's Madison Square Garden. Photo / Getty Images

“This is my moment and I get to share it with my team. To be on this amazing card representing women’s boxing... to showcase women in boxing, I’m so grateful and I’m so thankful.”

Johnson was born in Tauranga, but has lived in Australia since she was 11.

Meanwhile, Kiwi two-division boxing world champion Lani Daniels is set to take on America’s Claressa Shields for the Undisputed World Heavyweight title in Little Caesars Arena, Michigan on July 27.

