Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Boxing

Tauranga-born boxer Cherneka Johnson becomes first Māori to be crowned undisputed world champion

Benjamin Plummer
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Ryan Bridge speaks to Sonny Bill Williams ahead of his boxing bout with Paul Gallen
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tauranga-born professional boxer Cherneka Johnson has made history at New York’s Madison Square Garden, becoming the first Māori to be crowned an undisputed boxing world champion.

In what has been described as a “total beatdown”, Johnson beat American Shurretta Metcalf by way of TKO between the eighth and ninth rounds

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Boxing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Boxing