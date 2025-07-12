The 30-year-old was fighting to take the IBF bantamweight title off Metcalf, with the vacant WBC and WBO titles also up for grabs. It was the second time a Māori boxer had been scheduled for an undisputed world title fight.
Boxing commentator Benjamin Watt said Johnson took control of the fight from round one, despite Metcalf trying to fight dirty, leading punches to the back of Johnson’s head.
Despite a height disadvantage, Johnson blew through and landed some heavy shots, rattling the American in the early rounds.
“By round five, it [was] evident that Metcalf needed a knockout to win, and this was Johnson’s fight. By round eight, the number of punches being landed by Johnson was 75 to Metcalf’s 21, a massive punch difference,” Watt said.