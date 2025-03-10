Te Maire Martin (93 games), Tanah Boyd (69 games) and Chanel Harris-Tavita (72 games) all could have been backed ahead of Metcalf – who’s played just 27 times in the NRL – to start the season at halfback.

But Webster has always insisted Metcalf was a halfback, even as he took a back seat to Johnson for his first two years at Mt Smart.

And now, with question marks across the Warriors’ line-up as they prepare to welcome the Manly Sea Eagles to Go Media Stadium for their first home match of the year, the one message to Metcalf? “Back yourself.”

“Luke’s had such a great pre-season, I thought he was fantastic in the trials,” said Webster.

“I want him to not care about anything other than just going after the moment and enjoying it.

“Don’t be shy at all – be excited, back yourself. Because he’s a hell of a player, and we’ve got so much faith in him.”

Aside from any issues in the halves, the Warriors’ forward pack know they also have to step up for their halfback.

With Tohu Harris retired and Addin Fonua-Blake now playing for the Cronulla Sharks, co-captain Mitch Barnett concedes the class of 2025 didn’t do enough to give the Warriors’ spine the platform they needed to succeed in Las Vegas.

But, like his coach, there’s no doubts over Metcalf as the man to lead the side around the park.

“[We need to] generate momentum,” said Barnett. “And on the other end in defence, stop their momentum.”

“[We need to] put him in good spots to kick the ball. He’s early days in his career, but he’s sort of a bit older in the head.

“I’m sure we’ll all bounce back, but he’s looking really keen and confident to get out there.”

As already seen after Las Vegas, managing Metcalf will be one of Webster’s biggest challenges this year.

Luke Metcalf scores a try in the Warriors v Raiders NRL match in Christchurch, New Zealand on Saturday, March 22, 2024. Photo / NRL Photos / Photosport

Expectation has killed as many Warriors seasons as poor form, and with the success of 2023 leading to every home game being a sellout last year, that could continue if results don’t match.

But with so many of the team’s fortunes now resting on a player who’s not even had 50 appearances yet, Webster wants to see the club’s loyal fans develop some understanding as to why the Warriors might need time to hit the heights of yesteryear.

“I’d love the fans to always be patient,” added Webster. “They’ll see a really good footballer in Luke Metcalf, he’ll be a really good NRL player.

“I believe he can be this week. He wasn’t perfect last week, but we’re certainly not hanging it on Luke.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in him. I think fans have already seen moments of what Luke can do.

“When we put it all together for him – forwards go forward, the defence is better, the outside backs do their job – guys like Luke will get to shine.”

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.