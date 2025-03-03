Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Chris Rattue’s Winners & Losers: The Warriors’ weakness is there for all to see

Chris Rattue
By
Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

NZ Herald league writer Michael Burgess dissects the Warriors' round one defeat, along with looking back on the occasion at Allegiant Stadium. Video / Michael Burgess
Chris Rattue
Opinion by Chris Rattue
Chris Rattue is a Sports Writer for New Zealand's Herald.
Learn more

Chris Rattue runs through the best and worst from the sporting weekend, including the “disaster” that was the Warriors’ season opener and the important caveat to the Ryan Peake NZ Open win.

LOSER: The Warriors’ weakness is there for all to see

The Warriors made a horror start to the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport