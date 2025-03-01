All the action as the Warriors kickstart the 2025 NRL season, against the Canberra Raiders in Las Vegas

‘My time is now’: Fisher-Harris on Warriors debut, and 2025 potential

By Michael Burgess in Las Vegas

At the end of James Fisher-Harris’ first training session with the Warriors, he stayed behind to do some extra work.

It was a hot January day but the 29-year-old completed some additional drills, joined by one of the younger members of the squad.

Fast forward a few weeks and there was something of a Pied Piper effect, with six or seven of his teammates gathered beside him, as they all did more reps.

It’s a small example but a good insight into the Fisher-Harris effect. The Warriors already had a strong culture – but he’ll make it stronger. The Warriors already had a number of intense trainers, but he’ll add another layer.

“People want to follow him,” says coach Andrew Webster. “He’s that kind of guy. And he is a great teammate. He wants to help people around him and he is so selfless, it is so not about him.”

Fisher-Harris’ work ethic became legendary at Penrith, as he was one of several players who would often report back to pre-season training earlier than required, even in some of the grand final years.

After months of anticipation – since his signing was announced last April – the Fisher-Harris era officially begins against the Canberra Raiders.

The 29 year old is not going to change the world – no individual can do that, especially from the trenches – but he’s expected to have a big impact, like Steve Price, Ruben Wiki, Ben Matulino, Addin Fonua-Blake and other great props before him at the Auckland club. That’s why he was made co-captain with Mitch Barnett, despite being new to the club.

“It’s a big honour for me and my family with the team being from New Zealand, so I don’t take it lightly,” Fisher-Harris told the Herald as he was signing shirts and posters for starry-eyed fans at the team hotel. “At the same time I am just embracing it and backing myself, we have a good crew and it’s like a clean slate. We get to do what we want to do with the team.”

Fisher-Harris knows what it takes. He brings eight seasons of NRL experience, highlighted by four grand final wins from five appearances and 22 playoff games overall. But the challenges are different now; while Penrith have been at the top table for years, the Warriors’ route to the summit has been difficult.

Sunday is only the first step but Fisher-Harris is quietly confident in the team’s potential this season.

“I think there is no limit, if I am being straight up,” said Fisher-Harris. “I feel like we can go the whole way but then again words are cheap man, we have to do it every week and it starts this weekend.”

Like the rest of the squad, Fisher-Harris has enjoyed the Vegas experience; a far cry from the entree to any other season. There was some team bonding across the first two days, before the work started but there remains a sense of fascination about the city.

“We are pretty privileged to get to come over here,” said Fisher-Harris. “But it has been crazy bro, just full on. But you have got to embrace it, it’s pretty cool.”

There have been niggles – like barely adequate training fields – and plenty of criss-crossing the city, but the build-up has otherwise been smooth. Fisher-Harris has also been amazed by the army of Warriors fans that have travelled.

The team were swamped at a signing session on Thursday, which had to be extended due to the demand. Later that night there was a red carpet launch at the historic Fremont Street district, with thousands of fans creating an atmosphere more akin to what you might see before a Super Bowl.

“That was crazy, I’ve never experienced anything like that, even with grand finals,” said Fisher-Harris. –”That takes the cake, just a crazy atmosphere.”

Fisher-Harris has also had the bonus of some family time here, with his partner Natalie and their three children arriving on Thursday after a few days in San Francisco.

Now though, it’s business time. It’s almost been forgotten – with all the Vegas hype – that this is his first NRL game as a Warrior, more than a decade after he left Northland for Sydney.

“It’s quite funny, there is all this stuff going on but this is my debut for the team and I just want to play my best and do what I do best and try to lead the boys,” said Fisher-Harris. “It’s obviously a bit different because it is in Vegas but when it comes down to it, simple footy works best, that’s when I play my best.”

Fisher-Harris downplays talk of any pressure – “it’s only round one” but this match does mean more. It’s also a big responsibility for him, as a new player, a new co-captain, in a new environment but there is no fear – more of a sense of destiny.

“I feel like for me, my time is now,” said Fisher-Harris.

Michael Burgess travelled to Las Vegas courtesy of Air New Zealand