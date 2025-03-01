Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Hurricanes and the winless Blues in Wellington.

Hurricanes team to face Blues

A host of changes headline the Hurricanes’ squad for Saturday night’s clash against the Blues in Wellington, with five to the starting XV - four of those in the forwards.

Raymond Tuputupu and Pasilio Tosi start at hooker and tighthead prop respectively, seeing Jacob Devery and Tevita Mafileo move to the bench. Isaia Walker-Leawere returns from injury to start at lock with Peter Lakai starting at No 8, moving Hugo Plummer and Brayden Iose back to the pine.

In the backline, a head knock has seen fullback Callum Harkin ruled out, opening the door for Kade Banks to make his debut in the No 15 jersey.

Hurricanes: 1. Xavier Numia 2. Raymond Tuputupu 3. Pasilio Tosi 4. Caleb Delany 5. Isaia Walker-Leawere 6. Brad Shields (cc) 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (cc) 8. Peter Lakai 9. Cam Roigard 10. Harry Godfrey 11. Kini Naholo 12. Peter Umaga-Jensen 13. Bailyn Sullivan 14. Fatafehi Fineanganofo 15. Kade Banks.

Bench: 16. Jacob Devery 17. Pouri Rakete-Stones 18. Tevita Mafielo 19. Hugo Plummer 20. Brayden Iose 21. Ereatara Enari 22. Riley Hohepa 23. Ngatungane Punivai.

Unavailable: Zach Gallagher (Achilles), Daniel Sinkinson (hamstring), Ruben Love (ankle), Lucas Cashmore (knee), Brett Cameron (knee – season), Asafo Aumua (foot), Tyrel Lomax (ankle), Devan Flanders (ankle), Tjay Clarke (shoulder), Riley Higgins (hand), Billy Proctor (Achilles), Callum Harkin (head).

Blues team to face Hurricanes

Coach Vern Cotter has made just one injury-enforced change to his starting side for this week’s game against the Hurricanes, with Josh Beehre replacing Laghlan McWhannell (leg) at lock.

That sees Cam Christie get the chance to make his debut off the bench. Anton Segner and Sam Nock will provide cover at loose forward and halfback respectively, with Adrian Choat and Taufa Funaki out of the matchday squad.

Blues: 1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi 2. Ricky Riccitelli 3. Marcel Renata 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c) 5. Josh Beehre 6. Cameron Suafoa 7. Dalton Papali’i 8. Hoskins Sotutu 9. Finlay Christie 10. Harry Plummer 11. Caleb Clarke 12. AJ Lam 13. Rieko Ioane 14. Mark Tele’a 15. Beauden Barrett.

Bench: 16. James Mullan 17. Joshua Fusitu’a 18. Angus Ta’avao 19. Cam Christie 20. Anton Segner 21. Sam Nock 22. Corey Evans 23. Cole Forbes.

Unavailable: Laghlan McWhannell (leg), Kurt Eklund (groin), Sam Darry (shoulder – season), PJ Sheck (shoulder), Zarn Sullivan (foot), Stephen Perofeta (calf), Ben Ake (shoulder).