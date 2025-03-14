The contrast with the display in the United States couldn’t have been greater. They defended with grit and heart, even if the structure wasn’t quite there at times. And the Warriors attacked with purpose and poise, especially in the second quarter.

With a much better platform, halfback Luke Metcalf had a much happier night, involved in most of the best moments on attack and flawless off the tee. Erin Clark showed again why he was one of the most astute off-season pickups, while co-captain Mitch Barnett led by example with a 54-minute stint to start the match.

In the end, this was about desire, with a sense that no matter what unfolded, the Warriors were determined to prevail.

They were beneficiaries of a lopsided six-again count, while Jake Trbojevic’s 62nd-minute sinbinning was also crucial.

The game turned dramatically in the first quarter. Manly could have – perhaps should have – scored three early tries (they got one) but were unable to take their chances, before the Warriors managed their own three-try burst to take control.

There is still plenty to work on for the Auckland club but this will be a massive fillip, after the way they nosedived in the second half of 2024, then the weak effort in Las Vegas.

Erin Clark on the charge against Manly. Photo / Photosport

Manly started hot, with a long-range try to Tom Trbojevic after just three minutes. It was worryingly simple, as Jason Saab got free on the right, thanks to a defensive misread.

The Warriors had an immediate chance to respond, with two repeat sets – but couldn’t create much. The home side then dodged a couple of bullets, with Manly bombing two certain tries in quick succession, thanks to a stone cold drop and a forward pass.

That proved crucial, as the Warriors sprang to life with three touchdowns in the space of 11 minutes. It was head turning stuff, as Chanel Harris-Tavita, Taine Tuaupiki and Ali Leiataua all crossed.

Their dominance was the product of brutal defence and the ascendency gained in the ruck, with seven six-again calls in the first half alone. Harris-Tavita took advantage of some swift plays to slide through with an angled run in the 18th minute, before Tuaupiki managed a brilliant individual effort, cutting back against the grain then isolating two defenders with his acceleration. Their third try was the best of the lot, with a sweetly timed pass from Metcalf to set up his centre Leiataua.

Given their uncertain start, it was quite the turnaround from the Warriors, though there was a feeling they could have been further ahead at the interval, given their second-quarter dominance. Manly had just 41% possession across the half, cruelled by six errors and 18 missed tackles.

The Sea Eagles were always going to come back. Dylan Walker gambled on a strip – which backfired – before Jason Saab dived across in the corner. The put down was dicey, though the bunker opted not to overturn the onfield call.

A classic Wayde Egan dart reestablished the lead – before another controversial albeit brilliant try to Manly, as Reuben Garrick managed a miraculous tap back for Cherry-Evans to score, after the Sea Eagles had escaped down the right again. It felt like the Sydney team again got the benefit of some doubt, though it was a reward for wonderful enterprise.

There were more twists. The Warriors got some luck with successive challenges, before Jake Trbojevic was harshly sinbinned. The Warriors couldn’t take advantage initially from some penalties, before a magic offload from Adam Pompey set up Tuivasa-Sheck to power over, then Metcalf completed the scoring on the buzzer as Manly chanced their arm.

Warriors 36 (Chanel Harris-Tavita, Taine Tuaupiki, Ali Leiataua, Wayde Egan, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Luke Metcalf tries; Luke Metcalf 6 cons)

Sea Eagles 16 (Tom Trbojevic, Jason Saab, Daly Cherry-Evans tries; Reuben Garrick pen, con)

Halftime: 18-6