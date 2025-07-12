Live updates of the Laurie O’Reilly Cup clash between the Black Ferns and the Wallaroos in Wellington.

As the Black Ferns prepare for their final test before World Cup selection, opportunity has presented itself to players still looking to stake their claim.

A string of injuries have seen director of performance Allan Bunting turn to the depth in his squad for Saturday’s test against the Wallaroos in Wellington, with matchday regulars Kate Henwood, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Amy du Plessis, Maia Joseph, and Braxton Sorensen-McGee all unavailable.

At fullback, Renee Holmes will make her first start of the season after appearing off the bench in last week’s trial match against the Black Ferns XV, while Chelsea Bremner starts at lock and co-captain Alana Bremner moves to blindside flanker.

Jorja Miller has been given the nod at openside flanker for the second time after some impressive performances since joining the squad from the sevens squad, with fellow sevens convert Risileaana Pouri-Lane again starting at halfback.

On the bench, Ruby Tui is set to make her 20th test appearance after being added to the squad as injury cover this week, while first five-eighths Kelly Brazier will play in her first test since 2021.

After an impressive outing for the Black Ferns XV last weekend, lock Laura Bayfield is in line to make her test debut off the bench.

“We’re really looking forward to playing in front of our whānau and friends on Saturday. I want to take the time to thank everyone for coming out to support our home games this year. Your continued support is incredibly valuable to us as we embark on our Rugby World Cup journey in England next month,” Bunting said.

With their selections, Alana Bremner, hooker Georgia Ponsonby, lock Maiakawanakaulani Roos, and first five-eighths Ruahei Demant become the only players to start every Black Ferns test this season.

Midfielder Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i Sylvia Brunt and tighthead prop Tanya Kalounivale are the only other two players who will have featured in all four tests this season, with appearances in the starting line-up and off the bench.

Black Ferns: 1. Chryss Viliko 2. Georgia Ponsonby 3. Tanya Kalounivale 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos 5. Chelsea Bremner 6. Alana Bremner (cc) 7. Jorja Miller 8. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u 9. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane 10. Ruahei Demant (cc) 11. Katelyn Vahaakolo 12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i Sylvia Brunt 13. Stacey Waaka 14. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe 15. Renee Holmes.

Bench: 16. Vici-Rose Green 17. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu 18. Amy Rule 19. Laura Bayfield 20. Layla Sae 21. Iritana Hohaia 22. Kelly Brazier 23. Ruby Tui.

Unavailable: Kate Henwood (ankle), Ayesha Leti-I’iga (hamstring), Amy du Plessis (hamstring), Maia Joseph (hamstring), Braxton Sorensen-McGee (hip).