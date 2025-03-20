“Super Rugby Pacific management has sanctioned the Chiefs following their round 5 match against the Blues for a breach of the World Rugby technical zone and water carriers protocol, as detailed in section 4.2 of the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific tournament manual,” A Super Rugby Pacific spokesperson said.

“Specifically, the Chiefs were found to have contravened clause 4.2.2.h: Medical personnel or water runners may enter the field of play in accordance with the law. They must not obstruct, interfere or make contact with any player from an opposing team, match officials or interfere with play.

“The matter has been finalised and no further comment will be made.”

The Chiefs have trumped the Blues twice this season – 25-14 in round one at Eden Park and in last Saturday’s knife-edge 32-21 victory.

Chiefs chief executive Simon Graafhuis acknowledged the incidents in Hamilton, which are sure to stoke neighbouring tensions should the rivals meet again in this year’s playoffs.

“We have co-operated fully with Sanzaar on this matter and accept responsibility for the technical breach and the outcome of this process,” Graafhuis said. “As this is an employment matter, we will not be making any further comment.”

Blues chief executive Andrew Hore said: “The Blues were aware of this situation occurring and have noted that Sanzaar has dealt with it accordingly.”

The Blues lost last weekend’s entertaining spectacle after rookie second five-eighth Xavier Taele hit the post with a 76th-minute sideline conversion following Rieko Ioane’s try.

The 20-year-old Taele, the former Saint Kentigern College first XV captain and last year’s age grade player of the year, was thrust into the second half kicking duties on debut after Plummer left the field and All Blacks playmaker Stephen Perofeta was not fit to kick.

Earlier in the second half, Taele successfully converted Marcel Renata’s try.

“A lot of people think it was a big shock to put me in that position. It was an honour to try and put my team ahead,” Taele said.

“It wasn’t anything new; I’ve been kicking all my life. It was just trying to go through my process, not worry about anything in the game, and try to get the kick over. It was unfortunate it didn’t go over, but I don’t think it came down to that.”

After an impressive debut with his footwork and distribution coming to the fore, Taele retains his starting midfield position as the 1-4 Blues attempt to ignite their stuttering season against the Crusaders at Eden Park on Saturday night.

“It was everything I dreamed of – pretty surreal,” Taele said of his debut. “It’s still sinking in. Starting at 12 against the Chiefs is not where I thought I would first put the Blues jersey on.

“There’s so many sacrifices when you’re younger that lead into that, so to see it pay off, it was a special moment.

“We haven’t had the best start so, with that rivalry with the Crusaders, it adds to our hunger. We’re wanting to come back stronger.”

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010 and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.