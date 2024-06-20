Sam Darry of the Blues celebrates scoring against the Brumbies. Photo / Getty Images

5) Warriors v Titans, Saturday, 5pm – Sky

The Warriors’ finals hopes will be in big trouble if they lose this away game to the NRL’s worst team.

The Warriors have been hit by suspension to Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and State of Origin selections. They do have Roger Tuivasa-Sheck back, although he has hardly been a runaway success since returning from rugby.

Not an easy game to predict under these circumstances. Then again, few NRL games are.

4) State of Origin, Wednesday, 10.05pm – Sky

The league circus heads to Melbourne, where a revamped Blues team will try to live up to the tough talk from coach Michael Maguire, a man under pressure after just one game. Watch out for recalled Blues centre Latrell Mitchell, on whom their chances heavily rest. As for Queensland... they’ll probably win and claim yet another series.

3) Euro 2024 – Netherlands v France, Saturday, 7am – TVNZ+/Duke

The goals have been flowing in Euro 2024 and these two footballing giants combined for seven goals (six of them to France) in two qualifiers last year. Sadly, superstar striker and French captain Kylian Mbappe – who scored four of those qualifier goals against the Dutch - is unlikely to play after his nose was smashed in the win against Austria.

As a bonus for some Kiwi fans, this glamour game is extra easy to find as it will also be covered on TVNZ’s Duke.

Mighty Spain and Italy play on Friday morning (7am, TVNZ+) in another feature match, although it is unlikely to flow like the Netherlands-France contest.

2) All Blacks squad announcement, Monday, 5.30pm – Sky/NZ Herald live blog

Will the 32 names include Sam Cane... and all the other storylines.

We’ll finally get a decent indication of how new coach Scott Robertson intends to shape the All Blacks, and just where the new broom flows.

Bolters? Chiefs No 8 Wallace Sititi. Might he pip the Blues’ Hoskins Sotutu, his Super Rugby final opponent, who made the early running this year?

1) Super Rugby Pacific final: Blues v Chiefs, Saturday, 7.05pm – Sky

A sold-out Eden Park tells the story. Rugby faces problems, as everyone knows. But after a lacklustre season so far, it has come up with a potentially spectacular final, particularly for northern fans.

Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu’s shock appearance in the final tips the balance back towards the home side, even if there is doubt over his wonky knee holding up.

Over in the Chiefs pack, the spotlight will be on two players in particular – unheralded George Dyer and rising star Wallace Sititi.

Tighthead prop Dyer has the job of anchoring the scrum against a Blues pack that has built up an awesome reputation for winning penalties in this phase. Dyer could be in trouble against the in-form All Blacks veteran Ofa Tu’ungafasi.

And No 8 Sititi has an X-factor in spades – his dynamic semifinal performance was a real head-turner. He is a potential All Blacks star and new fan favourite.

A man in the gun at Eden Park... referee Nic Berry. The whistlers are soft targets for losing teams.

Bottom line: I haven’t looked forward to a domestic rugby game so much for a long time.