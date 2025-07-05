Joshua Wyllie of the Junior Tall Blacks. Photo / Fiba

The Junior Tall Blacks still have the chance to create history despite crashing out of the Under-19 Basketball World Cup in Switzerland.

New Zealand was outclassed 120–64 by the United States in its semifinal clash at Lausanne Arena.

The Junior Tall Blacks will now face Slovenia in the bronze medal match on Monday morning, as they attempt to become the first New Zealand team to win a medal at a global tournament.

New Zealand’s previous best finish in a Fiba basketball event was fourth place, achieved by the 2002 senior Tall Blacks and the 2024 U17 side, which featured five players from the current squad.

The country’s best result at the U19 tournament came in 2017, when they finished 11th.