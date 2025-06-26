NZME Head of Sports Winston Aldworth and NZ Herald reporter Ben Plummer join Herald NOW to talk All Blacks and Moana Pasifika's future.

Versatile US college teen star Cooper Flagg was selected first overall in the NBA draft on Wednesday by the Dallas Mavericks, where he’ll join a star-laden team already touted as a playoff threat next season.

Flagg, a consensus pick as the top US college player as a freshman at Duke University last season, is the second-youngest player taken first overall.

Superstar LeBron James was eight days younger when he was taken first overall in 2003 by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I’m feeling amazing. It’s a dream come true to be honest,” Flagg said after his name was called at the Brooklyn Nets’ Barclays Centre arena, where his family was by his side. “I wouldn’t want to share it with anybody else.”

The Mavericks beat the odds to land the top pick in the draft lottery and, as expected, grabbed Flagg, who averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocked shots per game for the Blue Devils, who lost to Houston in the semi-finals of the NCAA collegiate tournament.