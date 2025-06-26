The 2.06m (6ft 9in) player from Maine is a two-way playmaker with tremendous athleticism and a relentless presence on both ends of the floor.
Flagg could be just the player Mavericks fans need to put aside the outrage triggered by the trade of star guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis in February.
That move broke up a squad that had reached the NBA Finals in 2024, but Dallas dealt with a stream of injuries in the 2024-25 campaign, which ended with elimination in the play-in tournament.
Flagg is now the third number one pick on the Mavs’ roster alongside Davis and Kyrie Irving, who is recovering from knee surgery.
The San Antonio Spurs took Rutgers University guard Dylan Harper with the second overall selection – the third straight year the Spurs have had a top-four pick.
In 2023, the Spurs made French star Victor Wembanyama the No 1 overall selection and last year they took Stephon Castle with the fourth overall pick – both going on to earn Rookie of the Year honors.
Harper, the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, averaged 19/4 points per game on 48.4% shooting – astonishing numbers for a freshman.
In San Antonio he joins a Spurs team embarking on a new era after the official retirement from coaching of the legendary Gregg Popovich, who was sidelined much of last season after suffering a stroke.
Wembanyama is coming back from deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder which limited him to 46 games last season. The Spurs have missed the post-season in each of the last six campaigns.
— AFP