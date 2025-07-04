“We felt we were under the pump a little bit in the first half and got a little bit rushed, but overall I’m just really pleased with the guys who bounced back in the second half.”

New Zealand’s previous best finish in the U19 tournament was in 2017, when they finished 11th, having also placed 13th on two occasions, in 2009 and 2019.

Five of New Zealand’s players were part of the team that reached the semifinals of the U17 Basketball World Cup 2024, which matched the greatest result in New Zealand basketball history, fourth place at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2002.

They will now face the heavily favoured United States on Sunday morning for a spot in the final, with Germany facing Slovenia in the other final four clash.

While New Zealand will be underdogs, Lacey has faith in his side.

“The US got pushed all the way to the wire by Canada in their quarter-final and only won by a few points,” said Lacey.

“They’re a very talented and athletic team, but they’re also not invincible.

“Excited for the opportunity, excited for the challenge. Lots of these boys are all heading over to the US to play in the collegiate system alongside them, against them.”

