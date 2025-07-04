Advertisement
Basketball: New Zealand reach semifinals at U19 World Cup

The Junior Tall Blacks’ historic run at the Under-19 Basketball World Cup has continued, beating hosts Switzerland 84–70 to reach the semifinals in Lausanne.

New Zealand trailed by six points at half-time, but a dominant third quarter saw the Kiwis take the lead and hold on for a famous win.

