Follow the action as the Warriors make their NRLW return against the defending champion Sydney Roosters.

Match preview

After a near five-year absence, the Warriors are back in the NRLW.

The Warriors were one of four foundation clubs alongside the Brisbane Broncos, St George Illawarra Dragons and the Sydney Roosters when the NRLW was launched in 2018. They played in the competition for the first three seasons before the Covid pandemic’s impact forced them to withdraw.

Since then, the competition has expanded to 12 teams, and the Warriors face a tough task in their first assignment against the defending champion Roosters in Sydney.

Captain Apii Nicholls is the only player to have previously played for the Warriors, with seven of the starting 13 named making their NRLW debuts, including former Black Ferns sevens star Michaela Brake.

The side will be coached by Ronald Griffiths, who won back-to-back NRLW premierships with the Newcastle Knights in 2022 and 2023.

The Warriors and Roosters played in the first official NRLW match back in 2018, which the New Zealand side won 10-4.

NRLW games are played in two 35-minute halves.

Warriors: 1. Apii Nicholls (c), 2. Michaela Brake, 3. Tysha Ikenasio, 4. Emmanita Paki, 5. Payton Takimoana, 6. Patricia Maliepo, 7. Emily Curtain, 8. Harata Butler, 9. Capri Paekau, 10. Lavinia Kitai, 11. Shakira Baker, 12. Kaiyah Atai, 13. Laishon Albert-Jones.

Interchange: 14. Lydia Turua-Quedley, 15. Maarire Puketapu, 16. Ashlee Matapo, 17 Matekino Gray.

Roosters: 1. Brydie Parker, 2. Taina Naividi, 3. Jessica Sergis, 4. Isabelle Kelly (c), 5. Jayme Fressard, 6. Corban Baxter, 7. Jocelyn Kelleher, 8. Otesa Pule, 9. Keeley Davis, 10. Rima Butler, 11. Mia Wood, 12. Jasmin Strange, 13. Olivia Kernick.

Interchange: 14. Shawden Burton, 15. Macie Carlile, 16. Aliyah Nasio, 17. Taneisha Gray.

Referee: Todd Smith