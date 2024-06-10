Advertisement
Black Caps’ loss to Afghanistan shows cricket’s world order is changing – Chris Rattue’s Winners and Losers

Chris Rattue
By
6 mins to read
The Black Caps were thumped by Afghanistan in their T20 World Cup opener. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Rattue has been a journalist since 1980 and is one of the most respected opinion writers in New Zealand sports journalism.

OPINION

LOSER: The Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals

Boring... hardly an interesting moment

