OPINION

WINNERS: The Warriors... Andrew Webster... Mitch Barnett

Consecutive victories by the injury-ravaged side over the Panthers and Dolphins is the best mini-spell in the history of the club.

The Warriors have long struggled against the game’s elite under any circumstances.

If there were fears that coach Andrew Webster was a one-season wonder, after a disappointing start to the current season, they have been dispelled.

The message: the rise of the Warriors in 2023 was a turning point – this club has a serious backbone.

There wasn’t a lot of finesse about the win over Wayne Bennett’s side on Sunday night. But the physical intent was magnificent.

As for forward Mitch Barnett, he’s been particularly good in these victories and smashed his way into State of Origin selection for New South Wales. The combative, never-say-die Barnett is proving one of the great Warriors signings.

WINNER/LOSER: Andrew Webster

I’m still confused over the dropping of Warriors prop Addin Fonua-Blake, although subsequent events at Mt Smart Stadium left coach Webster looking like a genius as a team minus nine injured players beat the Dolphins.

But axing someone for not singing the team song? Where are we? North Korea?

The great Aussie league show host Matthew Johns handed the plaudits to Webster, after the victory, but was clear about his doubts.

“Addin Fonua-Blake is close to the best forward in the game. Given the importance of this game, I thought it was crazy,” Johns said.

Sports psychology is a mysterious business. The dropping of AFB seemed to further unify the team, but surely Webster could have used the “breach of team standards” situation to draw a magnificent performance out of the big prop, rather than sidelining him.

But Webster made an unusual stand and showed who is boss, which is no bad thing now and then.

WINNER: James Preston

Or, let’s be honest, James Who? The unheralded Wellington runner has beaten the late Sir Peter Snell’s 62-year-old national 800m mark, which was our oldest national athletics record. Preston broke it at a meet in Germany, with – can you believe this? – another Kiwi, Brad Mathas, in second place. Preston has yet to be included in the New Zealand Olympic team.

WINNER: Aimee Fisher... and this quote

Kiwi Aimee Fisher pipped the great Dame Lisa Carrington in the World Cup K1 500m final in Poland, and was honest about pressure on the big stage.

“I woke up and felt like I could not do this – it’s too big,” she said.

WINNER: Christchurch

Finally, a stirring atmosphere, by rugby standards, for a Super match in Christchurch, as the Crusaders pipped the Blues.

WINNER: The Crusaders scrum

Codie Taylor and co embarrassed the Blues. Big, bad Blues coach Vern Cotter will not be amused as the playoffs approach.

WINNER: The Indy500, even if...

The dream was that New Zealand driver Scott McLaughlin, who set a record speed in claiming pole position, would win this great race at The Brickyard. It was not to be – but what a race, with loads of different leaders and an exceptional finish, as American Josef Newgarden pipped Mexico’s Pato O’Ward. The Mexican was genuinely distraught afterwards: “We were so f***ing close, again, it is so painful”.

WINNER/LOSER: Erik ten Hag

Manchester United played sparkling football in the first half to upset Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley, but most observers do not believe it will save manager Erik ten Hag’s job. United’s new owner Jim Ratcliffe was stony-faced at Wembley, a bad sign for ten Hag.

The Dutchman is not going down quietly though, scrapping with famous pundits like Gary Lineker and Roy Keane in live post-match interviews.

LOSER: Football Ferns

Women’s football is booming around the world, but it’s a bust down here.

Coach Jitka Klimkova will miss the side’s games against Japan next month to deal with an “employment matter”. This, after recent coach Andreas Heraf resigned after a controversy-wracked stint. It’s a terrible look. The Ferns need to get their act together.