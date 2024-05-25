Crusaders 29

Blues 27

Don’t draw a line through the Crusaders just yet.

With their coach under heavy fire, their reputation dented and their pride at stake, the Crusaders summoned a backs-to-the-wall upset in Christchurch to keep their playoff hopes alive – and end the Blues’ nine-match unbeaten surge.

In an absorbing contest of strength over subtlety, the Crusaders fought back from a 10-point second-half deficit to record their third win from 13 attempts this season which leaves them in the playoff race for at least another day.

The Crusaders hosting the Blues would, any other year, carry expectations of victory for the hosts. The Crusaders have, after all, now won 13 of their last 14 games against the Blues in Christchurch.

After the dire season the Crusaders have endured, though, the Blues were widely expected to provide the final nail. And for much of this match, they were in the box seat to do exactly that.

Instead, the Crusaders, thanks to their dominant scrum and a depth of resilience largely absent this season, upset the odds to hand the Blues their second defeat of the year.

As the final whistle sounded the jubilation in the Crusaders coaching box said everything about the scrutiny this team has been under. Rightly so, too.

Unlike recent weeks, when they buckled at the death under pressure against the Highlanders and Brumbies, this time the Crusaders finished over the top of the Blues.

The Crusaders’ victory has widespread ramifications at both ends of the spectrum.

The Hurricanes and Blues are now locked at the top of the table with one regular-season round remaining. Next week the Hurricanes host the Highlanders, while the Blues have the tougher task, on paper at least, when the Chiefs arrive at Eden Park.

The fight for the minor playoff placings is fraught, too, with the Crusaders lifting to 10th, two points behind the eight-placed Fijian Drua who play the Highlanders in Dunedin on Sunday.

With Moana Pasifika in Christchurch next week, the Crusaders will hope they remain in finals contention for that match.

Individual standouts, there were a few.

Patrick Tuipulotu, with several huge charges, did his utmost to inspire the Blues throughout. Tuipulotu missed selection for last year’s World Cup but another compelling performance in this match should go a long way to sealing his starting presence in the All Blacks second-row this season.

The dual playmaker presence of Harry Plummer and Stephen Perofeta, despite his second-half yellow card, for the most part added another dimension to the Blues’ tactical nous.

Codie Taylor, after his late start to the season, underlined his quality to lead the Crusaders with a telling quick tap just before the break and composed decision-making. Ethan Blackadder, in his long-awaited return from injury, immediately stated his case with a try, a turnover and relentless efforts on both sides of the ball.

Codie Taylor on the charge against the Blues. Photo / Photosport

Fellow loose forward Christian Lio-Willie was one of the Crusaders’ best, and halfback Nohan Hotham’s lethal running game once again left everyone baffled as to why he hasn’t been starting all season.

The Crusaders’ increasing scrum ascendancy, with Joe Moody enjoying the upper hand on Angus Ta’avao, laid the platform for their opening try and second-half comeback with Tamaiti Williams continuing Fletcher Newell’s assertive strength.

The Blues will rue blowing their second-half lead and failing to close out this contest in a result that could prove costly as they seek to secure home advantage through the finals. Their unapologetic grind was difficult to stop again but, this time, the Crusaders mustered just enough to inflict some self-doubt.

While close-quarter brutality dominated for large periods, occasional dynamic moments broke the hard-fought battle for inches.

Perofeta, in his return from seven weeks out with injury, punished aimless Crusaders kicking to spark the Blues counterattack from fullback.

With a jink here, a step there, Perofeta instinctively identified space to create for others. His second backfield raid instigated Ofa Tu’ungafasi’s brace – taking the front-rower’s tally to six tries this season.

Just as it appeared the Crusaders were wilting under pressure, Taylor was not to be outdone. The Crusaders skipper seized the opportunity to counter and with an audacious quick tap just before the break, he sent Chay Fihaki in at the corner to keep the locals’ hopes of an upset alive.

Perofeta’s yellow card didn’t affect the Blues’ momentum, with AJ Lam crossing while they were down to 14 men but tries from Lio-Willie and Hotham pushed the Crusaders seven points clear.

Lam’s second handed the Blues a chance to draw level, only for Plummer to pull the challenging sideline conversion.

For now, the Crusaders can exhale, briefly, while the Blues seek to regroup and respond.

Just how pivotal this result is in shaping post-season fortunes will be clear in the coming weeks.

Crusaders 29 (Ethan Blackadder, Chay Fihaki, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham tries; Fergus Burke con, Chay Fihaki 2 cons, pen)

Blues 27 (Ofa Tu’ungafasi 2, AJ Lam 2 tries; Harry Plummer pen, 2 cons)

HT: 12-15