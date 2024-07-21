Advertisement
All Blacks: Ardie Savea confirms move to Moana Pasifika as he extends NZ Rugby contract through 2027

The debutants starred for the All Blacks as they eased to victory over Fiji in San Diego. Video / Sky Sport

Ardie Savea has confirmed he will be returning to Super Rugby Pacific in a jersey of a different colour.

As reported by the Herald on Friday, the long-time Hurricanes loose forward will run out for Moana Pasifika from next season after extending his contract with New Zealand Rugby through until the end of 2027.

Savea was widely expected to rejoin the Hurricanes following a lucrative stint in Japan, however he will join his brother Julian at Moana Pasifika for the next three seasons.

“I’ve got massive respect for my Hurricanes family and I loved serving them for 11 years,” Savea said. “But I think it’s the right time for a change and I spent a lot of quiet time with my family thinking about things before making this decision.

“To have this team show the love and support they have for me and my family is special. Knowing that, regardless of anything that might happen, they will look after me and my family - I think that means a lot.”

Savea’s signing is a big one for a Moana Pasifika team who showed significant improvement this year under former All Blacks captain Tana Umaga to finish with four wins from 14 games.

As well as getting to play alongside his brother, switching Super Rugby allegiance also allows Savea to represent his proud Samoan heritage.

“It will be huge to give back to my heritage and my culture in such a meaningful way. My brother Julian has told me that this team was made for us so I can’t wait to get started,” he said.

Savea’s move to Moana Pasifika comes after the recent ownership sale to the Pasifika Medical Association earlier this month. Tongan lock Vaea Fifita, himself a former Hurricanes star, has also been linked to joining the budding Auckland-based team.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said Savea committing to New Zealand Rugby for another three years was a great result.

“Ardie brings a huge amount of passion, care and mana to the All Blacks environment. He has led through his actions over a long period of time and has inspired his teammates with the way he’s represented his country, community, culture and family. He continues to have that drive to get better every day, and it’s a great result for New Zealand Rugby to have him recommit for another three years.”

Making his debut for the Hurricanes in 2013, Savea played 131 times for the franchise and was a key part of their title-winning campaign in 2016.

While a blow for the Hurricanes, they remain in a strong position with their loose forward stocks boasting the likes of Brayden Iose, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Devan Flanders, Peter Lakai and Brad Shields - who all played significant roles in the Hurricanes’ strong 2024 season under first-year head coach Clark Laidlaw.

Hurricanes chief executive Avan Lee said they were sad to see Savea go but respected his decision.

“Ardie is leaving behind a huge legacy for our younger players and future generations of Hurricanes to come. He’s been one of the most influential players in Hurricanes history, and has played a role in helping the club develop the depth of quality loose forwards that we now possess,” Lee said.

“We want to sincerely thank Ardie for his fantastic service to the club and to the fans. He’s off to do something really special for his community now, and we wish him, Saskia and the kids well on their move.”


Latest from Super Rugby

