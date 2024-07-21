Savea’s signing is a big one for a Moana Pasifika team who showed significant improvement this year under former All Blacks captain Tana Umaga to finish with four wins from 14 games.

As well as getting to play alongside his brother, switching Super Rugby allegiance also allows Savea to represent his proud Samoan heritage.

“It will be huge to give back to my heritage and my culture in such a meaningful way. My brother Julian has told me that this team was made for us so I can’t wait to get started,” he said.

Savea’s move to Moana Pasifika comes after the recent ownership sale to the Pasifika Medical Association earlier this month. Tongan lock Vaea Fifita, himself a former Hurricanes star, has also been linked to joining the budding Auckland-based team.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said Savea committing to New Zealand Rugby for another three years was a great result.

“Ardie brings a huge amount of passion, care and mana to the All Blacks environment. He has led through his actions over a long period of time and has inspired his teammates with the way he’s represented his country, community, culture and family. He continues to have that drive to get better every day, and it’s a great result for New Zealand Rugby to have him recommit for another three years.”

Making his debut for the Hurricanes in 2013, Savea played 131 times for the franchise and was a key part of their title-winning campaign in 2016.

While a blow for the Hurricanes, they remain in a strong position with their loose forward stocks boasting the likes of Brayden Iose, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Devan Flanders, Peter Lakai and Brad Shields - who all played significant roles in the Hurricanes’ strong 2024 season under first-year head coach Clark Laidlaw.

Hurricanes chief executive Avan Lee said they were sad to see Savea go but respected his decision.

“Ardie is leaving behind a huge legacy for our younger players and future generations of Hurricanes to come. He’s been one of the most influential players in Hurricanes history, and has played a role in helping the club develop the depth of quality loose forwards that we now possess,” Lee said.

“We want to sincerely thank Ardie for his fantastic service to the club and to the fans. He’s off to do something really special for his community now, and we wish him, Saskia and the kids well on their move.”



