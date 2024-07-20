The new men – the likes of Paulisio Tosi, Wallace Sititi, Sam Darry, Noah Hotham and Billy Proctor – will go back into cold storage until it is time for them to be eased back into action when the next soft fixture comes along as part of a gently-gently introduction that is aiming to build the number of test-ready All Blacks by the time the World Cup comes around in 2027.

But maybe what was on view in San Diego was not so much the All Blacks of the future but the All Blacks of now, or at least a few players suggested that they shouldn’t have to wait until the end of this World Cup cycle to become regular starters or matchday selections.

It was apparent that head coach Scott Robertson was a little concerned about this lack of experience at halfback when he picked his original squad for the July tests.

He recalled the veteran TJ Perenara and started him and the next most experienced No 9, Finlay Christie, in the first test of the year.

It was an understandably safe approach given the circumstances, but three tests into his tenure, it may be that he and his fellow coaching team are re-evaluating whether they need to throw caution to the wind and commit to a full investment in youth.

Cortez Ratima has made two composed and impressive appearances for the All Blacks now – showing the value of a halfback who is not cluttered with thoughts about what to do, but who instead follows the Aaron Smith mantra of if in doubt, fling it out.

Ratima plays with the pace and precision that suits the All Blacks and with Cameron Roigard set to return in the not-too-distant future, these are surely the two number nines to have in the matchday 23 for all occasions.

Noah Hotham made his debut off the bench against Fiji. Photo / Photosport

And Noah Hotham, who may currently rank as the country’s fifth-choice halfback, looks like he might be the right choice to keep as the third option.

He was so composed when he came off the bench in San Diego – so assured and unflappable as well as quite brilliant in his ability to wriggle out of tackles and stun the close-quarter defence that it feels like it may be remiss of the selectors to send him packing once everyone is fit again.

He’s a point of difference, a halfback with a running game that troubles teams in areas of the field in which it is hard to trouble teams and he finished his debut with a definite sense of having fulfilled the Hollywood adage of always leaving the audience wanting more.

Roigard, Ratima and Hotham – that’s the trio to take to the World Cup and therefore, that’s the trio to whom the coaching panel are going to have to give most of the game time between now and 2027.

The guard needs to change and best get on with it kind of thing.

Billy Proctor is the other debutant who can’t be stuffed back into the box until the All Blacks play Japan in October.

His skillset shone in America – his passing under pressure was exquisite, his timing was bang on and he played with his head up and hands out to act as a facilitator in giving the attack the width it needed.

Caleb Clarke on the left wing had a strong game where he showed his power, instincts and hunger, but it is always telling when a left wing has such a busy game, because it is usually prima facie evidence that the centre is doing their job superbly.