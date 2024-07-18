While he’s spent this week shadowing reigning World Rugby player of the year Ardie Savea, Sititi’s powerful presence raises the prospect of his newly adopted mentor shifting to the openside position.

“Wallace is perfect,” All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said after making 11 changes to his starting team for Fiji.

“He will bring the impact and can cover all three loose forward positions. You can see his performance in those finals in Super Rugby.

“He’s a great defender and has trained incredibly well. His fundamental skills are incredible. Being a power athlete he’s learnt a lot from Ardie. He’s followed him around, got a good role model there to base himself on what it looks like to be an All Black in test week. He’s definitely earned that opportunity.”

In his area of expertise, in the early stages of his tenure, Robertson is searching for the best balance to his loose forwards following Shannon Frizell’s departure to Japan and Sam Cane relinquishing the All Blacks captaincy.

Samipeni Finau had the first crack, in two tests against England, at filling Frizell’s breach at blindside but he struggled to impose his physicality in the same manner he did with the Chiefs.

Dalton Papali’i replaced Cane at openside against England but he, too, will be looking over his shoulder with Ethan Blackadder handed a chance to impress there this weekend.

With Luke Jacobson, following two test cameos off the bench, promoted to start at blindside for the Fiji match and Cane working his way back from injury with the Rugby Championship in mind, any number of combinations remain possible.

Longer term, Sititi must, though, be front of mind when it comes to addressing the lack of consistent ball-carrying punch that was evident from the All Blacks against England.

“This mix gets to have a go this week and after a while the performances pick themselves,” Robertson said of his best loose forward blend. “It’s always earned. There’s always different mixes you’re looking for so this is another one for us.”

Blackadder’s return for his first test start since November 2021, and his second start in the No 7 jersey against Fiji is a welcome sight that further complicates the loose forward picture.

Combative on both sides of the ball, committed to claiming turnovers at the breakdown and versatile across all loose forward roles, Blackadder is a point of difference.

“He’s extremely fit. He’s all go,” Robertson said. “Once the whistle goes in any form of training or playing, he’s at 100%. His body is in a good position. He’s been training for a long time with us. He’s ready to go, we’re excited for him.”

Ethan Blackadder against Uruguay at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Blackadder’s biggest challenge – after managing five games for the Crusaders this season – is staying on the park following an injury-ravaged two years that severely hamstrung his ability to state his case.

“It’s been a while. A lot of water has gone under the bridge between now and then,” Blackadder said as he reflected on his last test start against Ireland in Dublin. “Any opportunity to put on the black jersey is exciting so I can’t wait.

“There’s been plenty of frustrations along the road but the ambition and desire to try to get back in this environment keeps me going. I’ve had a lot of help with my rehab along the way.

“I’m very excited to have a game of footy and that just happens to be for the All Blacks. That makes it even more special. You put everything that’s happened this year behind you to focus on the now.”

The now is a starting loose forward trio featuring Savea, Blackadder and Jacobson.

Sititi's presence, however, looms large as the All Blacks attempt to strike their best back-row balance.








