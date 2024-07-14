Chiefs halfback Cortez Ratima was the first of five rookies in the All Blacks’ official 32-man squad to debut off the bench against England at Eden Park. The others – Hurricanes prop Pasilio Tosi, centre Billy Proctor, Crusaders hooker George Bell and Chiefs No 8 Wallace Sititi – all appear set to win their maiden caps next week.

“We wanted to keep consistency and cohesion so we could get some rhythm and understanding but now this game, this opportunity, we’ve got a great squad, great depth, some great young talent to come through,” Robertson said.

“Now is their opportunity before we go into the Rugby Championship to show they’re here for a reason.”

Wingers Caleb Clarke of the Blues and Emoni Narawa of the Chiefs, Crusaders loose forward Ethan Blackadder and prop Tamaiti Williams are yet to be sighted this year too. That quartet, alongside the squad rookies, will be expected to feature for Fiji.

“Ethan is fighting fit,” Robertson said. “Holy, he’s training like he normally would. He’s at 100 and something % so he’s good to go.”

Robertson indicated that Will Jordan will feature in NPC pre-season matches for Tasman in the coming weeks after missing this season while recovering from shoulder surgery and former national captain Sam Cane – after his return in Tauranga club rugby on Saturday – will be available for the Rugby Championship as planned.

With TJ Perenara unlikely to travel to San Diego as he nurses his knee injury, Ratima could not have done any more to state his case to start at halfback against Fiji after injecting notable speed from the base during his compelling debut off the bench.

Beauden Barrett, following his match-turning cameo against England, is pressing to start at either first five-eighth or fullback too.

Longer-term, once Jordan returns for the Rugby Championship, Barrett’s super sub impact qualities may suit the All Blacks but for next week at least, he could be injected from the outset.

“Every test match is different if it’s off the bench or starting. He’s class. He can slot straight into 10 or 15,” Robertson said. “You know how valuable someone’s temperament is and his ability to put the ball on the foot and do what he did. Whatever the test needs we’ll play him in that role.

“If he can perform like that, we’ll have him on for the whole 80 minutes. He’s come in from Japan in great nick. He feels fresh from that experience. He cares about this team and he’s a hell of a leader.”

Anton Lienert-Brown, Fletcher Newell, Asafo Aumua and Tupou Vaa’i could also be promoted from the bench to start against Fiji.

The challenge for the All Blacks will be attempting to improve while juggling further new combinations, which usually evokes a clunky performance.

No 8 Wallace Sititi shone for the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

Of the four remaining squad rookies, the prospect of unleashing Sititi will spark widespread anticipation. The 21-year-old produced the standout individual performance of the Super Rugby Pacific season in the Chiefs’ semifinal success against the Hurricanes in Wellington. He could, in time, help solve the lack of destructive ball-carriers in the All Blacks pack.

While pleased to emerge with two tense victories over a resurgent England to start his tenure, Robertson conceded the All Blacks must swiftly improve, noting their concerning lineout issues and struggles to exit their half.

“There’s two sides to it. You’re proud of the care and desperation that’s shown. That’s the culture and connection piece. There’s been big shifts by a couple of those leaders in the last couple of weeks and cameos off the bench.

“But everyone who knows their rugby knows we can grow parts of our game and be way more efficient. I’m not sure [assistant coach] Scott Hansen slept all night. He came out of the box and said, ‘we’ll take it but we’ve got to be better’. That’s our mindset.

“Sometimes test matches aren’t pretty. You just got to find a way, think on your feet and come up with the next plan.

“We learnt some lessons. We’re lucky we won and learnt, not lost and learnt.”

On a personal level Robertson’s introduction to the test scene induced a rollercoaster of emotions. Tension ran high as he paced the coaching box, thumped the wall in Dunedin and, eventually, exhaled deeply.

Despite the consuming challenges, Robertson wouldn’t wish to be anywhere else.

“My philosophy is to enjoy the game that gives you so much. It swings from outcome to process. Process to outcome. You’ve got to stay present in what you can do in that moment. You know how much is on the line and how much responsibility is on the role. It’s the biggest stage to be on but I love it.”



