All Blacks v France third test Hamilton: Line-ups, kickoff times, how to watch – all you need to know

All Blacks v France, Third test, 7.05pm, Saturday, FMG Stadium, Hamilton

All you need to know as Scott Robertson’s side look to complete the sweep against France. A 3-0 series win would be the fifth time the All Blacks have swept aside France in three tests, the last time being in 2018.

The All Blacks have now won 50 tests against France, just the second nation they have reached that milestone (Australia 126 wins, South Africa 62).

The All Blacks have lost just once in Hamilton in 16 outings, to the Springboks in 2009. Since that defeat, they have won nine straight at the home of the Chiefs.

France have never played a test in Hamilton.