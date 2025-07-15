Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks v France third test Hamilton: Line-ups, kickoff times, how to watch – all you need to know

Cameron McMillan
By
Deputy Head of Sport·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Jason Ryan and Sevu Reece front for the press ahead of their third test with France in Hamilton this Saturday. Video \ Jason Dorday
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks v France, Third test, 7.05pm, Saturday, FMG Stadium, Hamilton

All you need to know as Scott Robertson’s side look to complete the sweep against France. A 3-0 series win would be the fifth time the All Blacks have swept aside France in three tests, the last

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save