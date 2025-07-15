Advertisement
‘Bullrush gone mad on steroids’: Coaching guru Mike Cron blasts Run It Straight events

Neil Reid
By
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The family of Ryan Satterthwaite, who died after taking part in a private “run it straight” challenge, are warning others of its dangers.

The All Blacks’ former scrum guru who has coached some of the hardest-hitting forwards of the modern era has red-carded Run It Straight events, labelling the trend “barbaric”.

Mike Cron has joined a growing chorus of opposition to the events that see two opponents – one carrying a rugby ball

