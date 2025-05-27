A teenager has died in Palmerston North hospital after sustaining a serious head injury.
Manawatū Area Commander, police inspector Ross Grantham, said the 19-year-old man was critically injured while playing an impromptu tackle game with friends on Sunday afternoon.
“The man suffered a serious head injury when tackled, and was taken to hospital by his friends. Tragically, he passed away in hospital on Monday night.”
Grantham said the tackle game played by the group of friends was based on the viral “social media-driven trend” ‘run it straight’ - which has been extensively criticised by leading neuroscientists recently.
‘Run it straight’ has been touted as the world’s fiercest new combat sport and attempts to mirror the most physical collisions seen in rugby league, union and AFL matches weekly.
It involves a runner and a tackler running full speed at each other on a 20m x 4m “battlefield” designed for “maximum action and non-stop intensity”.
“Victory belongs to the one who dominates the collision.”
It has exploded on social media, gaining a mass following over the last month.
The death comes after two ‘run it straight’ events were hosted at West Auckland’s Trusts Arena last week by Australian-based Runit Championship League - with a $20,000 cash prize being rewarded to the winners.
Of the eight competitors on Wednesday, three were forced to retire with injuries – two of whom showed signs of a concussion. That was after one of the first competitors on Monday night’s trial was knocked unconscious.
While the new sport has amassed a significant following on social media, leading neuroscientists have consistently condemned the concept since its inception.
“From a CTE standpoint, we know that exposure to repeated head acceleration events is the biggest risk factor for CTE pathology, and therefore finding ways to reduce these impacts in contact sports is a priority for player safety,” Murray said.
“It appears there is no attempt to mitigate head acceleration events in this activity and the risk of significant injury is high given the intent to collide, so I do not support it.”